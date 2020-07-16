HUNTINGTON — The Woods is a new pizza place/bar along 4th Avenue between Legendary Cuts and the Pita Pit.
Making its home in the former location of The Press Club, the new restaurant first opened in October 2019. The restaurant has a variety of pizzas, salads and drinks. Normally, The Woods boasts a full-service bar and serves as a music venue on weekends; however, it is currently carryout only.
“We started work renovating this place in January of 2019,” owner Katie Armdorfer said. “We had to repaint everything and refinish all of the woodwork. All of the equipment in the kitchen area had to be replaced as well.”
Like many businesses, The Woods was forced to temporarily close in March due to the COVID-19 crisis. The restaurant reopened May 12.
“We wanted to have very good pizzas, salads and sandwiches. We didn’t just want to have bar food. Our pizzas are thin with a buttery well-seasoned crust. They are available in 14-inch and 18-inch sizes. They are also available as calzones,” said Toby Poole, manager of The Woods. “Our Barbecue Chicken and Barbecue Tofu are both very popular. I like the Chicken and Pesto, the pesto sauce we have is very good. That would be my personal favorite.”
Pizzas start at $11 for a 14-inch and $14 for a 18-inch pie. Calzones start at $7. Among the specialty pizzas are BBQ Chicken, Meat (featuring pepperoni, capicola, bacon and sausage) and Supreme (pepperoni, sausage, onions, black olives and green peppers).
There is also an assortment of salads available for $7 including the Italian, Chicken Caesar and Garden. Appetizers include Pepperoni Rolls (2 for $6.50), Fried Green Tomatoes ($7) and Spicy Fried Pickles ($6). There are also a variety of sandwiches including a Grilled Veggie ($6), Buffalo Chicken ($7) and Fried Green Tomato with Pimento Cheese ($7).
“Our chicken salad sandwich is very good. It is a recent addition. The Fried Green Tomato sandwich is very good. You can also build your own salad or sandwich,” Poole said. “We have daily specials like $2 off appetizers on Thursdays. We are currently only doing carryout orders, but we also offer deliveries on GrubHub. In the evenings, we offer our own deliveries from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. if you call.”
The Woods is located at 1212 4th Ave., in Huntington. It is open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Saturday hours are from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. No checks are taken at this time. For carryout or delivery (after 6 p.m.), call 681-204-5864. You can follow them at https://www.facebook.com/thewoodsbarwv .