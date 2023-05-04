The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The Woods is a small bar and restaurant that opened in the fall of 2019. Like many restaurants, it was hit hard by the COVID-19 Pandemic that hit just a few months later, so co-owners Kaite Arndorfer and Toby Poole shifted to a new business model centered around DoorDash deliveries and takeout orders. After almost three years, the bar reopened for in-house service in February 2023.

The Woods offers pizza, sandwiches, house-made pepperoni rolls and salads.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you