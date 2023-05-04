The Italian signature sandwich at The Woods includes capicola, pepperoni, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, banana peppers, Italian dressing and your choice of cheese on bread from Brunetti's Bakery of Kenova, W.Va.
HUNTINGTON — The Woods is a small bar and restaurant that opened in the fall of 2019. Like many restaurants, it was hit hard by the COVID-19 Pandemic that hit just a few months later, so co-owners Kaite Arndorfer and Toby Poole shifted to a new business model centered around DoorDash deliveries and takeout orders. After almost three years, the bar reopened for in-house service in February 2023.
The Woods offers pizza, sandwiches, house-made pepperoni rolls and salads.
“We pride ourselves on making things from scratch. We’ve always wanted to have good bar food. We use pizza dough and sub rolls from Brunetti’s Bakery, which is based out of Kenova. Our pizza is delicious, with a thinner crust. We have a large, gas pizza oven. Our Chicken and Pesto Pizza is very popular. We also offer some vegan and vegetarian options. We have a BBQ Tofu pizza that is popular, and you can substitute the vegan mozzarella and vegan cheddar cheese on any pizza,” Poole said. “Our Chicken Salad Sandwich is very good, and our Fried Green Tomatoes have been very popular. You can get them on their own or as a sandwich with pimento cheese.”
“Our appetizers are a little different than some of the other places. We use an air fryer rather than a deep fryer because it’s healthier,” Arndorfer explained. “Also it’s a lot easier to clean up.”
Pizzas are available in 10-inch, 14-inch, and 18-inch sizes. Varieties include BBQ Chicken Pizza ($8.50, $13, $19), Meat Pizza ($8.75, $14.50, $21.50), and Greek Pizza ($10.75, $16, $19) topped with black olives, tomatoes, spinach, feta and mozzarella. All pizzas are also available as calzones.
Customers can build their own sandwich, choosing from an assortment of meats, cheeses and veggies starting at $7. Signature sandwiches include The Italian ($8.25) with capicola, pepperoni, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, banana peppers, Italian dressing and your choice of cheese. Appetizers include Cheese Sticks ($7) and Fried Green Tomatoes With Pimento Cheese ($8.50).
“Before the pandemic, we were a music and comedy venue. We are slowly getting back to that, but we don’t have a full staff yet. We are doing some smaller events over the summer,” Poole said. “On May 5 at 10 p.m., we will have a local comedy troupe called ‘TV Dinner’ performing a sketch show called ‘The ASMR Talk Show.’”
The Woods is located at 1212 4th Ave. in Huntington next to The Pita Pit. It is open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturdays. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays. For carryout order or more information, call 681-204-5864. For specials, you can follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/thewoodsbarwv/.
