ASHLAND — High school sports are often a center of small-town life, which is why co-owners Scott Wamsley and Scott Ball named their restaurant Tomcat after the mascot of Paul Blazer High School in Ashland. The new restaurant serves flatbread pizzas, sandwiches and appetizers alongside a variety of spirits. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Oct. 5, and the pub officially opened Oct. 6.
“In November of last year the county had a vote and allowed establishments like this in the city,” Wamsley said. “We already own some real estate across the street, and this building became available across the street. I got together with my co-owner Scott Ball and a partner named Jermey Wright, and we decided to give it a shot. We decided to renovate this building because there’s a large population in this part of the town, and nothing like this had ever been here before.”
The space had previously been a hair salon called the Magic Mirror for many years before closing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We wanted to keep it pretty simple, nothing too complex. The kitchen is downstairs, and we don’t have a ton of storage, so we found ingredients that would carry over to several different items. Our signature item is our Candied Bacon, which actually outsells bottles of Michelob Ultra at the bar. That tells you how popular it is,” Wamsley said. “So it’s a basic menu, but they’re unique. We have flatbread pizzas, several different sliders and sandwiches, plus an entree we call the Meatball Melt. We also offer two types of charcuterie boards.”
Customers can start off their meal with an appetizer like Beer Cheese Tots ($6.49), Candied Bacon ($7.99) or Shrimp Avocado Cocktail ($6.99). You can enjoy a sandwich like the Brisket Sandwich ($11.99) served with provolone cheese, sauteed peppers, onions and a house-made Alabama White Sauce. There’s also a Meatball Melt ($11.99) topped with a house-made gravy roasted garlic ricotta, fontina cheese, fresh basil chiffonade served with toasted focaccia bread. Dessert options include a PB&J Brownie Skillet ($6.99) and Churro Donuts ($5.99).
“We serve up a number of craft beers including Country Boy and Brewdog. We have an agreement with Narragansett, which lets us sell it under the name Tomcat Lager. We also have pretty much every type of bourbon that you can think of. My personal favorite is Jefferson’s Ocean. We are partnered with a distributor out of Versailles that has a 14- and 15-year family reserve,” Wamsley said. “We are getting ready to roll out a brunch menu soon. We also have a stage area outside where we do live music. We typically do live music outdoors on the patio on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. We are really trying to be known as a music venue. We are also establishing a 21-and-over bar next door to us called the Alumni Tavern, which we will share an outdoor patio with.”
Tomcat Bourbon & Brew House is located at 2018 29th St., in Ashland. It is currently open from 11 a.m. until 2 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 12:30 p.m. until midnight Sunday. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For carryout order or more information, call 606-420-4425.