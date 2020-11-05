HUNTINGTON — There’s a new pizza joint open for takeout and delivery in Westmoreland. Westmoreland Pizza 3.14 (pronounced “Pizza Pi”) is serving up pizzas made from hand-tossed dough as well as hoagies, salads, pasta and housemade pepperoni rolls called Pizza Dunkers. The restaurant opened Sept. 14.
“We found out about three months ago that the building was open. During that time we talked with the landlord that owned the place. We thought this was a great opportunity to do something for the community. Even though we are dine-in only, we had to remodel everything from front to back from the ground up. We had to furnish all of the equipment ourselves and do new flooring,” said owner Kyle Ramey.
“We did a soft opening, and we’re still getting the word out. When I was 8 years old, my dad opened a pizzeria. So, I practically grew up in one. When I was 16 my father got really sick, and I had to put my dreams on the side to help our family make ends meet. So I started working in pizza full time at 16 and never looked back. I worked in various restaurants except for a three-year period.”
Pizzas start at $5.99 for a one- to three-topping 8-inch personal pizza and are also available in a 12-inch medium $8.99 and a 16-inch large for $13.99. Customers can choose among a variety of toppings, including pepperoni, smoked ham, jalapeno peppers and pineapple.
Among the specialty pies is a Hawaiian Pie, a Five-Cheese Chicken Parmesan Pie and a MeatZa Pie with pepperoni, smoked ham, sausage and bacon. There is a gluten-free cauliflower crust, and a flatbread option will be available soon.
Customers can also enjoy oven-baked hoagies ($7.49) such as a Meatball Marinara Sub or a Philly Steak and Cheese. You can also take home pasta ($7.99) such as Spaghetti and Meatballs or Chicken Alfredo. For those looking for healthier options, there are salads ($6.99) including a Classic Garden Salad and a Chicken Apple Pecan Salad.
“The menu is a creation made up of things I’ve worked on over the years. I took bits and pieces of things that I really liked at other restaurants that I really liked. We have a family dough recipe that we’ve used for years. We slice all of our tomatoes, onions and peppers fresh in-house,” Ramey said. “Everyone asks us what our niche is. I say all of the niches are taken. The fresh niche is taken, the fast delivery niche is taken, and the value niche is taken. So we just do what everyone else does but better.”
Ramey said one of his favorite pizzas is the MeatZa.
“I love meat. I also love our Barbecue Chicken Pizza, but if I had to choose my favorite it would have to be our Buffalo Chicken Pizza. That was one that we put on there by my decision. I wasn’t sure whether we should call it the Buffalo Chicken or Kyle’s Special.”
Westmoreland Pizza 3.14 is open for carry-out and delivery. It is located at 526 Camden Road in Huntington next to the Camden Corner. It is open 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For carry-out order or delivery call 681-204-5269.