ASHLAND — Named for founder Chuck Whitman, Whit’s Frozen Custard was established in Granville, Ohio, in 2003. Today, the regional chain has more than 50 locations in nine states. One of the newest franchises opened in Ashland this summer. Each day, the shop serves up the cool, creamy dessert, as well as coffee, sandwiches and pastries.
“Frozen custard has been around since the early 1990s. The difference between frozen custard and ice cream is that it has a small amount of eggs in it and has less air in it. It is made at a little higher temperature so it has a smoother, creamier texture. It’s more along the lines of a premium ice cream like Ben & Jerry’s or Häagen-Dazs. It has a higher butterfat content,” said Austin Ritchie, owner and manager of Whit’s Frozen Custard in Ashland. “It’s just all around good.”
Each day, customers can enjoy chocolate or vanilla frozen custard. There’s also a flavor of the week and a special flavor of the day. Past flavors of the day have included Red Velvet, Sea Salt Caramel and Pumpkin Pie. Whit’s offers a variety of specialty sundaes such as the caramel apple or the Eagle’s Nest, topped with raspberry, hot fudge and macadamia nuts. You can also make your own from a wide assortment of toppings. Whit’s also offers frozen custard cookie sandwiches called Whitties and custom-made frozen custard cakes, banana splits and root beer floats.
“This building used to be the Nobil Shoe Store, which was open until the late 1980s. This place became abandoned over time. When we came in, the backing and the roof had fallen in. The city came in and put in some beams, a new roof and a new wall in the back. It was a little shorter than what it used to be, but it was the perfect size for what we wanted to do,” Ritchie said. “When we came in here, what really impressed us is there’s pictures of this building back in the 1880s. It was a gorgeous building, and we really wanted to fix it up and make it a part of Ashland again.”
Demolition work started in November 2019.
“We were supposed to open up in the spring, but the COVID crisis pushed us back. We opened at the end of June,” Ritchie said. “We started out trying to do a soft opening, but the word go out and we got swamped on the first day.”
Whit’s also features an in-house coffee bar where customers can enjoy a freshly brewed cup of coffee from the Kentucky Mountain Coffee Co. or specialty drink such as a latte or cappuccino. It also has a rotating assortment of pastries made locally at The Mill Cafe and Bakery. Whit’s also offers food including hot dogs, a shredded chicken sandwich and a pulled pork barbecue sandwich. In winter months, chili and soup of the day will be available.
Whit’s Frozen Custard is located at 1525 Winchester Ave., in Ashland. The in-house coffee shop is open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday, and from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday. The main shop is open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday. Cash, Apple Pay and all major credit cards are accepted. For more information or special orders, call 606-393-3119. For flavors of the week and other specials, follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Whits-Frozen-Custard-of-AshlandKY-103840571141122/ or visit their website at https://www.whitscustard.com/ky-ashland.