Whit’s Frozen Custard at Camp Landing in Ashland serves a dairy treat that is “somewhere in between soft-serve and hard-dipped ice cream in terms of texture ... it’s more creamy and smooth,” according to owner/manager Austin Ritchie.
Whit’s Frozen Custard at Camp Landing in Ashland serves a dairy treat that is “somewhere in between soft-serve and hard-dipped ice cream in terms of texture ... it’s more creamy and smooth,” according to owner/manager Austin Ritchie.
ASHLAND — Whit’s Frozen Custard first came to Ashland in 2020 and, despite the difficulties related to the global COVID-19 pandemic, managed to be quite successful. When the former Kyova Mall was transformed into Camp Landing, the decision was made to open a second Ashland location.
The Camp Landing location opened its doors on July 16 with a grand opening ceremony on July 30t. Both of the Ashland locations are operated by the Ritchie family.
Whit’s Frozen Custard is a chain that was established in Granville, Ohio, in 2003 by Charles Whitman.
“Currently there’s almost 80 Whit’s franchises. Today the company is based out of Florida, but you’ll find them all over Ohio and all our distribution comes out of there. You will find them all over the east coast now,” said Austin Ritchie, owner/manager of Whit’s Frozen Custard at Camp Landing.
Ritchie said their decision to open a second location in Ashland was helped with a bit of serendipity.
“We came across another frozen custard place whose owners were retiring,” Ritchie said. “Their equipment was for sale, and it’s very hard to find a frozen custard machine. It’s a specialty machine that you can’t just walk into any ice cream place and buy. It’s different from soft-serve ice cream. Soft-serve is constantly moving in the machine and has a lot of air and ice particles. Frozen Custard is kind of somewhere in between soft-serve and hard-dipped ice cream in terms of texture. It has eggs in its ingredients and is a bit lower in sugar. It has less air and ice in it, so it’s more creamy and smooth.
“We always have vanilla and chocolate. We have a weekly flavor and a daily flavor. You can find a calendar of our flavors,” Ritchie said. “We’ve had Caramel Praline Brownie, S’mores, Vanilla Raspberry Swirl, and Fluffernutter Cookie. We have pints and quarts that people can take home. We also have ‘Whitties,’ which are sandwich cookies filled with custard that people can take home. We also have ‘Whister,’ which is frozen custard blended with toppings sort of like a Dairy Queen Blizzard. There’s also sundaes. My favorite is the Brownie Blitz. It has fudge brownie at the bottom with a scoop of custard on the top of it, all topped with hot fudge, whipped cream and a cherry.”
Customers can enjoy a cup or cake cone of frozen custard starting at $5 for one scoop or $6 for two scoops. There’s an assortment of specialty sundaes ($6.75 mini, $7.50 small, $8.50 medium, $10 large). These include the “Buckeye Madness’’ topped with Reese’s Cups, chocolate syrup, and peanut butter. There’s also the Hawaiian Luau with pineapple, coconut, and macadamia nuts. Children can enjoy the “Dirty Worm” sundae ($5), which has vanilla custard topped with crushed Oreo and gummy worms.
Whit’s Frozen Custard is located at 10699 US 60 in Ashland, in the food court area of Camp Landing. It is currently open from noon until 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; noon until 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and noon until 7 p.m. Sunday. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For daily special flavors and flavors of the week, you can follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/camplanding606/. For carry-out order, call 606-585-0212.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.