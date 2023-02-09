Wings, Etc., in Ashland is getting ready for its busiest day of the year -- Super Bowl Sunday. From domestic to imported and local craft beers, plus wings with a variety of sauces, sandwiches and sides, it offers a great game day menu.
ASHLAND — Wings, Etc. is a chain of sports bars established in South Bend, Indiana, by Jim Weaver in 1994. The Ashland location at Russel Plaza opened its doors in May 2019. Today, the chain has over 80 locations including a new franchise coming to Belpre, Ohio, and one recently opening in Vienna, West Virginia. The restaurant features a wide variety of appetizers, burgers, sandwiches and — of course — wings.
Like most sports bars, the Ashland location is busy preparing for one of the busiest nights of the year: Superbowl LVII.
“We have 28 television screens and we are expecting a full house for the big game. To-go is even busier on that day. During last year’s Super Bowl we sold over 30 cases of wings,” said General Manager Becky Pack. “So it’s going to be an all-hands-on-deck situation. Our full staff will be working that day. We can do bulk orders of 50 traditional or boneless wings. We have a Super Bowl book of our bulk orders. We would prefer that any bulk orders be placed at least the day before the big game. Due to demand, we may have to turn off online orders that day.
“We offer both traditional bone-in wings and boneless wings. My favorite sauces are the Hot Honey Garlic. Our biggest sellers are the Mild, which we make in house, the Sweet Chili Cha-Cha, and the Garlicky Parmesan,” Pack said. “We also have burgers like the Loaded Cowboy, which has two patties, cheddar cheese, bacon, onion rings and barbecue sauce. Everyone loves our Philly Cheesesteaks.”
Chicken wings start at $11.44 for an order of seven traditional wings and $9.69 for seven boneless wings. Other appetizers include Cheddar Cheese Curds ($9.99), Crispy Onion Rings ($6.49), and Cauliflower Wings ($9.49.) Burgers include the Three Cheese Burger ($12.99), the Jalapeno-Bacon Burger ($12.99), and the “Big Nasty” Burger ($13.99) which comes topped with pulled pork, barbecue sauce and onion rings. There are also sandwiches like the Philly Cheesesteak ($12.99), the Honey Mustard Chicken Bacon Swiss ($12.99), and “Hawgzilla” Pulled Pork ($11.99).
Wings, Etc. has a full-service bar featuring an assortment of domestic, imported and craft beers, including regional favorites like Kentucky’s Country Boy Brewing and Ohio’s Fat Head’s Brewery. There’s also an assortment of Kentucky Bourbons and cocktails like frozen margaritas.
Wings, Etc. is located at 35 Russell Plaza Drive in Ashland, near Bert’s Pet Center. It is open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sundays. For carryout order, call 606-393-5609. For a full online menu and more information, visit https://wingsetc.com/russell/ and you can follow them online at https://www.facebook.com/WingsEtcRussell/.
