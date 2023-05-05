There are more than 800 waterfalls in this part of Kentucky alone, so this is just a curated sampling.
“We want to encourage people to discover the natural wonders here, which include an abundance of beautiful waterfalls, and we hope this easy-to-follow guide inspires them to plan a trip to experience some of the many we have to offer,” said Tammie Nazario, director of The Kentucky Wildlands.
No two falls are alike on the Kentucky Wildlands Waterfall Trail. Some of the featured waterfalls include Cumberland Falls, also known as the “Niagara of the South;” the 113-foot Yahoo Falls; and Creation Falls, which has a plunge pool great for wading. The trail incorporates everything from wheelchair and stroller-accessible hikes like the one to Flat Lick Falls, to more challenging routes such as the rocky climb to Eagle Falls.
Visitors can download and print out the map for reference as well as access photos of the falls, important details and insider tips for each hike are on the website.
