HUNTINGTON — Ohio University student Laykin Hayes and future Marshall University student Evan Rakes were named the 2022 recipients of the Dr. Cheryl L. Cook and Jonathan Ferguson Scholarship on Tuesday. The $1,000 annual scholarship offers educational support to past or present patients of Hoops Family Children’s Hospital.

Both Laykin and Evan were treated for cancer through the hospital’s Pediatric Oncology Program and demonstrated their ability to succeed academically despite a challenging medical diagnosis.

