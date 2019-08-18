MALDEN, W.Va. — Owners of cherished quilts made before 1970 can document their quilts for future generations at the 3rd annual BB&T Malden Salt Fest at J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works in Malden, West Virginia, on Saturday, Sept. 28.
The West Virginia Quilt Documentation Project is sponsored by West Virginia Quilters, Inc., in collaboration with the West Virginia State Archives.
"Volunteers will examine the quilts and record facts about the quilts and the quilt makers. It is a wonderful opportunity to ensure a special quilt is photographed and documented for future generations", said Fran Kordek, organizer of the West Virginia Quilt Documentation Project. Quilt information and photos will be stored both in the archives of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History in Charleston and on a national online database (www.quiltindex.org). Information about the quilt owners will be kept confidential.
Kordek emphasizes that quilts being brought for documentation should be brought "as is." If possible, photos of the maker, details such as birth and death dates, maiden and married names, and religion and ethnic background are especially helpful. Details about the quilt, such as whether it was made for a special occasion or whether it won a ribbon at a fair, also are useful. In the case where the quilt maker is unknown, the item is still worthy of documentation.
The "documentation day" at the J.Q Dickinson Salt-Works in Malden is part of an ongoing effort to record West Virginia's quilt artistry and history. The documentation is available for quilts made prior to 1970 that were made in, or currently reside in, West Virginia.
The quilt documentation process is free, but quilt owners need to set up an appointment between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. People interested in having their quilts documented (limit of two items) can make an appointment with Ashton Pence either by email at ashton@jqdsalt.com or by calling 304-925-7918.
Information about the BB&T Malden Salt Fest can be found at www.jqdsalt.com/salt-fest.