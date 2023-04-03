ASHLAND — According to estimates from national surveys, 1 in 6 women has been raped in her lifetime and in Kenucky, 1 in 9 adult women have been "forcibly raped" at sometime in her life. That totals more than 175,000 women. Also according to the same surveys, 1 in 33 men have been raped in his lifetime.
Sexual violence is more common than people think it is and young people are most at risk.
Of those who report, 29% of victims are between 12 and 17 years old and 15% are under 12. Approximately 80% of victims are under age 30.
The Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs (KASAP) is a coalition of 13 sexual assault programs and crisis centers that serve every county in the state. The organization aims to serve as a unified voice against sexual violence and advocates for sexual violence victims. Its efforts also serve survivors of sexual harassment, sexual assault or sexual violence.
In honor of April being Sexual Assault Awareness Month, KASAP produced a documentary with interviews from 12 sexual assault survivors and licensed professionals from across the state to reach as many survivors as they can, offering hope and help to anyone watching.
“I think the goal of the documentary is to bring awareness and talk about the things that we have available to survivors that they don't necessarily know about,” said Kalinda Cade, director of victim services at Pathways Inc. in Ashland.
The documentary will air on Kentucky Educational Television on April 25, 26 and 30.
“There are survivors who were interviewed as part of the documentary and I think that that's always a great thing to see. It's great to see people who have come out on the other side,” said Megan Rooker, the victim services coordinator. “And especially if you're someone who has experienced this and still, you know, if you're still on the fence about receiving services, it's great to see folks who have, have come out on the other side and are, are thriving. I think it's always great any time we're able to see survivors thrive. It sets a great example.”
The Pathways Inc. Victim Services center in Ashland is the regional rape crisis center and part of KASAP. Anytime someone presents to a regional hospital, a representative from the office goes to the hospital to advocate for the victim. Advocating is an inclusive term, but for the most part, it means making sure the victim is well informed of their rights, options and resources.
“If it does happen to you, there are at least 13 locations across the state of Kentucky where there are people who are waiting to help and to help guide you through whatever these next steps are gonna be in your journey to recovery and healing,” said Megan Rooker, the victim services coordinator.
She explained that even if a person is still struggling with trauma from a sexual assault that happened a long time ago, they can come to the Pathways office and receive counseling for free, they don’t even bill insurance.
“I think that there is still a lot of stigma surrounding the, the concept of sexual assault. And there's a lot of denial culturally, I think that this happens in Kentucky or that this happens in our area,” Rooker said. “I think that the documentary is a great step in showing that not only does it happen, but you know, there's no reason to not seek services for it. We have these services available, no one has to do it alone.”
The Ashland office only services Kentucky, but there are exceptions, such as if an incident happened in Kentucky or if a resident from another state seeks treatment at King’s Daughters Medical Center, they can advocate and provide services.
Also, seeking help does not mean the victim also has to report the incident, with the exception of cases involving children and vulnerable adults.
Pathways provides all of these services:
A weekly trauma group
A bi-weekly women's education group
Advocacy for victims 24/7
Safety planning
Referrals to appropriate helping agencies and treatment resources
Facilitating communication among agencies
Education about victim rights and the criminal justice system
Emergency legal assistance when needed
Employment assistance for victims
Substance use disorder treatment for victims
Services for victims of human trafficking, which includes exchanging sexual acts for things like housing or drugs.
Coping with emotional reactions to acts of violence
Notification of significant events, such as court appearances related to investigation and prosecution of the victim's case
Respond and advocate for incarcerated victims of sexual assault who want to speak to a a counselor or advocate.
Prevention education through a program called Green Dot. It’s available to local high schools and colleges, there is also a middle school version called Shifting Boundaries. It teaches bystander intervention to encourage and empower students to react in power-based, personal-violence situations, as well as changing campus cultures.
In Huntington, there is CONTACT for victims of rape and sexual assault. Lawrence County in Ohio doesn’t have a rape crisis center but there are some resources: Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence and the Survivor Advocacy Outreach Program.
Last year, Pathways Inc. Victim Services in Ashland provided prevention education to 327 people and victim services for 293 people. Since July, they’ve already provided victim services for 204 people.