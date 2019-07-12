BARBOURSVILLE - The first Dog Days of Summer event presented by Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 13, in Center Court at the Huntington Mall.
The adoption event will feature a pet fashion contest for dogs and the opportunity to adopt a pet through the nonprofit Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets (ASAP). All donations and proceeds benefit the efforts of ASAP to find forever homes for adoptable pets, some of which will be at the event.
People can dress up their dogs to enter the fashion contest for a registration fee of $5 cash or a pet supply donation such as dog food, cat food, pee pads or cat litter.
See the Customer Service Center or call 304-733-0492 for complete details. All pet owners are responsible for their pets at all times. Registration will begin at 12:30 p.m. Prizes are being sponsored by Kitchen Collection.