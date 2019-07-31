ASHLAND — North Shore Animal League America, the world's largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization, is teaming up with their shelter partner Ashland Animal Rescue Fund (AARF) to host an adoption event in Ashland, celebrating DOGust 1st, the universal birthday for all shelter dogs.
This event, as well as events in five other U.S. cities, is being sponsored by Swiffer.
Ashland Animal Rescue Fund (AARF) will host this celebration at their shelter location at 12365 Kevin Ave. in Ashland on Thursday, Aug. 1 and Friday, Aug. 2 from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. each day. On Saturday, Aug. 3, the event will take place at PetSmart, 479 River Hill Drive in Ashland, 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. All approved adopters will receive giveaways from Swiffer.
Since the actual dates of birth for most adopted dogs are unknown, North Shore Animal League America created DOGust 1st to celebrate animals in shelters awaiting loving homes.