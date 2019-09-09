GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. — The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently announced the award of more than $28,000 for youth literacy grants in West Virginia that work to help students and educators reach their literacy goals throughout the academic year.
These funds are aimed at supporting youth literacy programs within a 20-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center across the 44 states Dollar General serves. The grants awarded to West Virginia organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 1,600 students.
"Each fall, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation proudly provides financial support to schools, libraries and nonprofit literacy organizations that help students and teachers as they head back to the classroom," said Todd Vasos, Dollar General's chief executive officer and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. "Whether it is providing books and technology or enhancing reading programs, today's grants will help students reach their full potential through targeted literacy initiatives that impact the communities Dollar General serves."
Recipients of today's grant announcements plan to use Dollar General Literacy Foundation funds to help students learn to read, prepare for the high school equivalency exam or learn English. Local West Virginia recipients include:
n Golden Girl Group Home, Ceredo - $1,589
n Beale Elementary School, Gallipolis Ferry - $4,000
Applications for the 2020 Dollar General Literacy Foundation grant cycle will be available on Jan. 2, 2020.
To date, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $172 million in grants to schools, libraries and literacy organizations as part of its commitment to improve literacy skills for individuals of all ages. The Dollar General Literacy Foundation was created in 1993 to honor Dollar General's co-founder, J.L. Turner, who was functionally illiterate and never completed a formal education. To learn more about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation or apply for a literacy grant, visit www.dgliteracy.org.