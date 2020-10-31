HUNTINGTON — The Kiwanis Club of Huntington, while unable to host its spring spaghetti dinner fundraiser, was able to offer a variation of the annual event in October thanks to a partnership with Fazoli’s.
In addition to meals purchased and carried out by community members, partnerships and sponsorships helped provide meals for Harmony House and the City Mission. In 2020, thanks to support from River Park Hospital, Amazon and several individual donors, 100 meals were provided for each organization.
On Wednesday afternoon, the second batch of 50 meals was delivered by Lesa Cooper, general manager of Fazoli’s on 3rd Avenue, to Harmony House.
Spaghetti sponsorships also were offered during the last two years, providing additional meals to community agencies and the individuals and families they serve who are in need.