Teacher: Carlee Spradlin,
Wayne Elementary School, Wayne County
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Teacher: Carlee Spradlin,
Wayne Elementary School, Wayne County
West Virginia State Winner:
2nd Place, 1st-2nd Grade
Behind my big, white house there is a beautiful clear creek. I can hear the tweeting birds and the water moving. The creek is such a peaceful place.
I like to watch the colorful ducks and the red tail fish swimming. The ducks move slowly through the water while quacking loudly. I watch my dad fish and when he catches one, I get to reel it in. We even eat the fish we catch sometimes. It is so much fun.
I play with tadpoles. I catch the big black tadpoles. I hold their slink, sticky bodies in my hands and put them in a clear tub. I watch and wait for them to turn into frogs. Once they are grown, I release them back into the creek. I love watching them grow.
The creek is a light blue color that you can see through. The water runs slowly over the smooth, gray rocks and I see the brownish sandy dirt under them. There are deep spots where you can’t see the bottom. That’s where I go to fish for the big ones!
The creek is an awesome place. I can always go there on good weather days. I cannot wait for summer to get here so I can go there every day!
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.