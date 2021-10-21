HUNTINGTON — With a pop punk heart and now with a heavier sound thanks to the addition of a third guitar player, the band Down In Round Three is about to make some sonic waves with the release of a new album and a show at The Loud on Saturday.
A group that originally was made up of musicians from Huntington and Ironton, Down In Round Three fills a niche in the Tri-State, supplying modern upbeat rock music with an edge.
On Saturday evening, the band will headline a concert at The Loud beginning at 10 p.m. Opening the show will be GLDN and Safety Belt. The event is 18 and older and general admission tickets are $10. The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden is located at 741 6th Ave. More information can be found at theloudwv.com.
When The Herald-Dispatch talks with Down In Round Three drummer Will Moore, he is working at 101 Mobility stair lift systems company on Virginia Avenue in Huntington, where four of the five band members are employed. The rest of the group features Jim Douglas on lead vocals and guitar, JR Hall on guitar, Robb Coleman on guitar and Cory Belleville on bass.
The band bases its sound on the pop punk grooves of the early 2000s, following the lead of bands such as Fall Out Boy and more recently The Wonder Years. Yet, the band is seeking a heavier sound with its new album that is scheduled to be released this weekend, putting all three guitarists to good use.
“As for me, the heavier part of my influences comes from the band Linkin Park, although I’m not sure if the rest of the guys would agree with that,” said Moore. “But we are influenced by My Chemical Romance, Four Years Strong and The Wonder Years, whose music is very sad and heavy and pop punk as hell. As far as our live sets go, 90% of them are normally original material. As far as our new album goes, we have been trying to get it done for three years. It is the most work that we have ever put into an original recording. It will include nine or 10 songs and it would have been out a long time ago if the world still worked the way it did three years ago (before the pandemic hit).”
The new Down In Round Three album reflects the trials and tribulations of these days of lockdowns and setbacks. The first single from the recording called “I Loved You From The Start” has been released on the band’s Facebook page found at facebook.com/downinroundthree and can also be heard at downinroundthree.bandcamp.com.
“Our single ‘I Loved You From The Start’ is really visceral, about the struggles and hardships of life in general,” said Moore. “It’s about how you have to keep going. Stuff happens and you got to keep going. That is pretty much what this new album is telling people. We are currently in the mastering process, so the new album will hopefully be out by our show this weekend.”
The concert on Saturday evening at The Loud by Down In Round Three will also be a tribute show to a longtime fan of the band who died unexpectedly.
“This concert started out as an album release show but one of our good friends Nathan Bush passed away ... so we decided to dedicate this show to him and his family,” said Moore. “He is a guy whose life we really want to celebrate. We don’t have a lot of fans that we would call ‘cheerleaders,’ but he was one of them. He is the kind of guy whose reviews of our music is something you looked forward to when we release something new. He loved our music and we loved him. He was only in his 30s. So, this show on Saturday is really more for him right now as we do everything we can to send his family a little bit of love and celebrate his life and to just make the world know that we lost a real good one.”