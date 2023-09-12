CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — All dachshunds are invited to participate in the first Downtown Chillicothe Oktoberfest Wiener Dog Races hosted by Petland Inc. on Saturday, Oct. 7.
The races are part of Downtown Chillicothe’s Oktoberfest celebration at 4 p.m. in the courtyard east of the Majestic Theater, at 45 E. 2nd St.
“Each year, Petland locations in south central and southern Ohio send many dachshund puppies home with their forever families,” said Elizabeth Kunzelman, Petland vice president of Legislative and Community Affairs, and a member of the Downtown Chillicothe Board. “We’re excited to see these pets and their families again, and to celebrate this adorable breed of dog with this family-friendly, fun event.”
Racers must be dachshunds and at least 4 months old to compete for goodies and bragging rights.
An owner can register one or multiple dachshunds, with each dog requiring its own registration. Shot records for all dogs participating must be shown at check-in. Racer check-in will be open from 3 to 3:50 p.m. on race day. All entrants will receive two free tickets for Oktoberfest.
Races will be run in heats, with no more than six dogs running at one time. Heat winners will advance to the next stage until the event winner is declared in the final race. Every participating dachshund must have an adult (18 or older) accompanying it and two people available during its race(s), one at the start line and one at the finish line.
Dogs must be on a leash unless actively racing. Downtown Chillicothe’s Oktoberfest celebration will take place from 4 to 10 p.m. on E. 2nd St. (between Paint and Mulberry streets). There will be German food, beer, contests, music and fun.
While there is no cost for the Wiener Race, there is a $5 entry fee to Oktoberfest, or a $3 cost if you dress in German attire. Proceeds from the event go to the downtown flowers and Christmas lights projects.
