HUNTINGTON — The 2022 Huntington Christmas parade will take place in downtown Huntington at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Parade festivities will start at 7 p.m.
Lineup begins at 6 p.m. Participants will need to join the lineup at Hal Greer Boulevard and 4th Avenue. Volunteers will be present to assist in the lineup. The parade starts on 13th Street and proceeds west on 4th Avenue to 8th Street.
Then the participants will march down 8th Street to 3rd Avenue. From there, the parade will continue east on 3rd Avenue to Pullman Square and disperse at 10th Street.
The grand marshal of this year’s parade is Marshall President Brad D. Smith and his wife, Alys.
Mayor Steve Williams will lead the parade of more than 50 units to ring in the holiday season.
Parade participants will be invited to do a short performance in front of the Pavilion at Pullman Square on 3rd Avenue near 9th Street. Bands will also be judged at this point in the parade.
The marching band judging will include a first-place prize of $300 and a second-place prize of $200.
A float competition will take place. The contest winner will be awarded gift cards for first place and trophies will be awarded to first, second and third places.
Dave Benton from WCHS will emcee the parade from Pullman Square.
The deadline for parade applications is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.
