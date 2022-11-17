The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The fourth annual Huntington Christmas Parade of Lights heads through downtown along 4th Avenue in 2019 in Huntington.

HUNTINGTON — The 2022 Huntington Christmas parade will take place in downtown Huntington at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Parade festivities will start at 7 p.m.

Lineup begins at 6 p.m. Participants will need to join the lineup at Hal Greer Boulevard and 4th Avenue. Volunteers will be present to assist in the lineup. The parade starts on 13th Street and proceeds west on 4th Avenue to 8th Street.

