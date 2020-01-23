HUNTINGTON — For a lot of up-and-coming bands in the Southeast U.S., West Virginia has become a live music market worth pursuing. That is true for the Asheville, North Carolina-based funk rock band Dr. Bacon, who returns to the Tri-state this weekend.
Dr. Bacon first played at the V Club last year for the FunktaFest after-party. Now, they are making a mid-winter jaunt to the Tri-State this weekend as a part of a run of shows in places such as Cincinnati, Louisville, Raleigh, Norfolk and Florida.
Dr. Bacon’s performance at the V Club will begin at 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. Opening up the 18-and-older concert will be Scroungehound. Tickets are $7 in advance and $10 the day of the show. More information can be found at vclublive.com.
Although West Virginia is known as the Mountain State, the members of Dr. Bacon reside in Asheville, North Carolina, surrounded by the highest mountains east of the Mississippi River. Just 35 miles from Asheville is Mount Mitchell, the tallest mountain east of the Rockies. At 6,684 feet above sea level, the peak is 1,823 feet higher than the highest point in West Virginia, which is Spruce Knob.
The origins of Dr. Bacon are traced back to another North Carolina mountain town called Boone, named after historical figure and long ago resident Daniel Boone. There, band founder Myles Dander started a roots music trio while going to Appalachian State University. The group landed a regular Sunday afternoon gig at a restaurant and bar called Char, which has since been renamed The Local, and they did their first recording in the living room of a 200-year-old cabin owned by Boone-area music encourager Randy Henson. Soon, the group’s membership and sound began to expand.
“We started out with just two acoustic guitars and a mandolin and then added a drummer and bass player,” said Myles Dunder. “I was in a few metal bands at the time, and I was looking for another project that would help to pay the bills and allow me to expand my playing outside of the metal scene. Then, I was introduced to Jesse Talbot through an Appalachian State classmate, who was playing gigs at a now-defunct Boone bar called Murphy’s. At our three-year Sunday brunch gig at Char, we started expanding the group and doing instrument switches during the shows.”
Both Dunder and another bandmate were in the college band at Appalachian State at the time, and they would bring their horns to their gigs. Then, they decided to expand the group and make the move to Asheville, which is more centrally located and the home of a bigger tourist-driven music scene.
Now, Dr. Bacon features Jesse Talbott on guitar and vocals, Myles Dunder on guitars, vocals and saxophone, Michael Crawford on harmonica and violin, John Kirby on electric guitar, Robert Palmer on bass, Jackson Weldon on pedal steel guitar, mandolin and guitar, and Ben New on drums.
“We ended moving away from the bluegrass sound and going in more of a funk rock, party rock-type of direction with the ability and tendency to go in any musical direction we wanted to go in at any time,” said Dunder. “It was shaping into more of an electric project. Nowadays, I would call us a funky, nontraditional roots and rock and roll band. Our live shows are a spectacle. It is a big party. We play a lot of different instruments and try to change things up as much as possible. One song might be a fast, punky-type of bluegrass thing, and then the next tune will be a funk song, and then the next one may be more of a bluesy rock ‘n’ roll tune. Or, we can mix together any or all of that.”
Dunder’s first experiences in the Mountain State happened when he was just a child.
“I have always loved West Virginia,” said Dunder. ”I used to go camping there as a kid with my parents. We would go to Watoga State Park and camp and hike there. I was pretty young, but it was a nice park, and I remember the general feel of West Virginia as being a little more out there with an interesting history behind all of it.”
Dr. Bacon is on the road and ready to return to the Tri-State.
“As soon as we began to play in West Virginia, we made some really good friends with many of the bands there and the venue owners,” said Dunder. “We’ve gotten to know the folks at The Groove down in Fayetteville and groups based there like the Kind Thieves and the guys in Black Garlic. We also know a lot of bands based here in North Carolina that have worked their way into the West Virginia music scene, bands like Big Something, Emma’s Lounge, Andrew Scotchie and the River Rats and the Travers Brothership. They had a lot of advice for us in terms of where to go and play. The crowds are always good up there.”