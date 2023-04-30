The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

April marks National Financial Capability Month – an important time for seniors to consider how their financial health is tied to their physical health and wellbeing. Many people may not realize how closely the two are linked, and why taking steps to live a healthier life can be a smart budgeting move; or why getting the best value for their healthcare dollars can lead to better health.

The connection between financial health and physical well-being isn’t always intuitive, but it’s important. Access to quality health care – and particularly preventive care, such as annual health screenings – is a significant component of a healthy lifestyle and can identify medical issues early on before they become more serious (and costly). In fact, many chronic illnesses – which can be very expensive for a person or family to manage – are preventable.

Dr. Chris Kleather is chief medical officer, UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement of Ohio.

