HUNTINGTON — Local primary care physician Dr. Friday G. Simpson has established a new scholarship at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine for future primary care physicians in West Virginia.
The Dr. Friday G. Simpson Scholarship is designated for a fourth-year medical student at Marshall who matched in a primary care residency in West Virginia.
Simpson is a native of Biloxi, Mississippi, who relocated to Huntington after meeting her late husband, Ted. Following a 14-year career as a commercial charter pilot, Simpson followed her dream of becoming a physician and enrolled in Marshall, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in 1984, followed by her Doctor of Medicine from the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in 1991. After completing her family medicine residency at Marshall, Simpson went into private practice, where she continues to practice as “Doctor Friday.”
“I was able to fulfill my dream of becoming a primary care physician because of the Marshall School of Medicine and the education I received,” Simpson said. “By supporting current medical students who aspire to be primary care physicians, my hope is they can provide care for my patients and others looking for well-trained physicians.”
For more information or to make a gift to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, contact Linda Holmes, director of development and alumni affairs, by phone at 304-691-1711 or by email at holmes@marshall.edu.
