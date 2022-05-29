Posing with the ceremonial check announcing the establishment of the Dr. Jerome A. Gilbert Professorship in Biomedical Engineering are, from left, Dr. David Dampier, dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Sciences; Jo Ann White; Gary White; Gilbert; Brad D. Smith, president of Marshall University; and Dr. Ronald Area, CEO of the Marshall University Foundation Inc.
HUNTINGTON — Gary G. and Jo Ann White have established the Dr. Jerome A. Gilbert Professorship in Biomedical Engineering in honor of the 37th president of Marshall University.
The Dr. Jerome A. Gilbert Professorship in Biomedical Engineering will help support an engineering professor with a background and advanced education in biomedical engineering in the College of Engineering and Computer Sciences at Marshall University, according to a news release.
Gary White, who served as interim president of Marshall University from December 2014 to January 2016, said he hopes this professorship will help cement the legacy of Gilbert.
“Dr. Jerry Gilbert came to Marshall University at a critical time in our history, becoming Marshall’s 37th president after the unfortunate and untimely death of Stephen J. Kopp,” White said. “Under Dr. Gilbert’s leadership, Marshall continued to move forward. Among his many initiatives, Dr. Gilbert established the biomedical engineering program in 2018, combining the strengths of Marshall’s School of Medicine and its College of Engineering to provide students the opportunity to enter this new and exciting profession.”
A Marshall graduate, White is a former member and past chair of the Marshall University Board of Governors, as well as a businessman and leader in the coal mining industry.
Gilbert, a Mississippi native with a background in biomedical engineering, succeeded White in January 2016 as the 37th president of Marshall University.
“I thank my friends Gary and Jo Ann White for their generous gift to establish a biomedical engineering professorship in my name at Marshall University,” Gilbert said. “Having spent almost my entire career in biomedical engineering, I can think of no greater honor. This professorship will help Marshall attract high-quality faculty to the program and place it on the path to becoming a leader in the field of biomedical engineering. Along with its highly esteemed medical school, the biomedical program at Marshall has enormous potential for growth in both the research and education arenas.”
To support the Dr. Jerome A. Gilbert Professorship in Biomedical Engineering, visit www.marshall.edu/donate or contact the Marshall University Foundation at 304-696-6264.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.