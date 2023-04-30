The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

As I think about what it means to become a doctor, it is difficult to articulate the privilege and weight of such an honor without immediately considering all the people who made it possible. The “doctor” may receive the title, but they are not the only actor in the scene. During my orientation, associate dean Amy Smith addressed the rigors of medical school and concluded, “It takes a village get to a student through medical school.” How true that is.

While residency match day and graduation are wonderful celebrations of a doctor’s accomplishments, many who have walked along the path with us aren’t celebrated quite the same.

Luke Hamm, M.D., is president of the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine Class of 2023, which graduated Friday, April 28.

