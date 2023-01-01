Dr. Robert Stanton, Board of Trustees Chair for Hospice of Huntington, speaks as Hospice of Huntington conducts a 40th anniversary celebration on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the Guyan Golf & Country Club in Huntington.
Dr. Robert B. Stanton has won The Herald-Dispatch’s Zach Binkley Award for Community Service, part of the newspaper’s 2021 Citizen Awards. The award is given to those whose volunteer service has significantly impacted the lives of local residents and is named after Zach Binkley, a former executive editor for The Herald-Dispatch who was a great champion of community service.
Stanton, originally from Eleanor, West Virginia, has been a professor at Marshall University’s school of pharmacy since 2011 and has served the community of Huntington by improving pharmacy care and educating hundreds of young medical professionals.
Stanton is also a core member of the Marshall Medical Outreach team and regularly encourages his students to be a part of the work providing care to the Huntington community.
“MMO was founded to provide care for the homeless and near-homeless in the Huntington community. For as long as I have known Rob, he has dedicated one Saturday every month at a church parking lot, under a bridge, or some other gathering place to provide care. Not only does he serve, but he encourages pharmacy students to join in the effort,” said Kimberly Broedel-Zaugg, a friend and colleague of Stanton who nominated him for the award.
Stanton is also a member of the Hospice of Huntington board of trustees since 2016. He has served hospice as chair of the development committee and is currently chairing the board of trustees. He has also coordinated multiple fundraising events and provided guidance for the growth of hospice in the Huntington area.
Stanton said he believes he serves and encourages his students to serve because he views individuals as people. Stanton said medical outreach in Honduras was eye-opening, as the people were grateful to receive any care.
“He’s shown that medical professionals, or nurses or pharmacists, or whomever really has a higher responsibility, not just to do the things that they learned how to do in medicine, obviously — dispense medications and help people with their medications and that sort of thing — but also look out for the community from which their patients come,” Broedel-Zaugg said.
Stanton also served with the Cabell County Substance Abuse Prevention Program between 2014 and 2018 and serves on the board of directors and trustees for Central Christian Church.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.