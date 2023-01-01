The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220923_hd_hospice
Buy Now

Dr. Robert Stanton, Board of Trustees Chair for Hospice of Huntington, speaks as Hospice of Huntington conducts a 40th anniversary celebration on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the Guyan Golf & Country Club in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

Dr. Robert B. Stanton has won The Herald-Dispatch’s Zach Binkley Award for Community Service, part of the newspaper’s 2021 Citizen Awards. The award is given to those whose volunteer service has significantly impacted the lives of local residents and is named after Zach Binkley, a former executive editor for The Herald-Dispatch who was a great champion of community service.

Stanton, originally from Eleanor, West Virginia, has been a professor at Marshall University’s school of pharmacy since 2011 and has served the community of Huntington by improving pharmacy care and educating hundreds of young medical professionals.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you