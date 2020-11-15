BARBOURSVILLE — The Nicaragua Education, Shelter, and Health Fund will host the eighth annual “Dr. Skip” Turner Memorial Run for Los Ninos 5K Run/Walk at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, at Barboursville Park.
The race will begin at the lake and go out to the soccer fields and back.
Proceeds from the race will go to Nicaragua to fund construction of houses, sponsor medical school and college students, provide uniforms for school-age children and host Christmas parties for several hundred needy children in the Vera Cruz area of Managua.
Race organizers will also collect non-perishable food items to give to local food banks.
The race is dedicated to the memory of Charles E. “Skip” Turner, M.D., who died in 2014. Turner was a board member of the Nicaragua Education, Shelter, and Health Fund. According to a news release about the race, Turner loved the people of Nicaragua and led many medical teams there to provide care to children and adults. His work with the Remar orphanage, especially, focused on better nourishment and conditions for the children, resulting in smiling faces and healthy weight gains.
Run for Los Ninos will feature a 5K run/walk, with preregistered participants receiving a long-sleeved T-shirt. Handcrafted prizes from Nicaragua will be awarded to the top male and female finishers, as well as unique medals to the top three male and female winners in each age group. Refreshments will be provided.
Advanced registration is $20, and race-day registration will be $25. Children 5 and younger will cost $5. Group rates are available.
Visit tristateracer.com to download an entry form, or register online for an additional small fee. For more information, contact NESH President Len Rogers at 304-654-2391 or lrogers449@aol.com.