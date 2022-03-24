RUSSELL, Ky. — After a long, snowy winter, it looks like spring is finally coming to the region, so now might be the perfect time for an outdoor lunch.
Located next to Eridanus Brewing in Russell, Kentucky, Dragonfly Outdoor Cafe is a food trailer that serves up sandwiches, sliders and fish tacos made from scratch with high-quality ingredients.
This is the second Dragonfly location established by married couple Sandy and Myra Mosser, and it opened for business in January.
“About eight years ago, we bought a piece of property along the river in Greenup, and we had to figure out a way to pay for it,” Sandy Mosser said. “We thought there was no kayaking in the area, so we started a kayaking business called Dragonfly Outdoor Adventures. It worked out really well for us.
“During the second season, we figured out we need something for these people to eat. I have a food service background at Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital,” Mosser continued. “We built the truck with a gentleman that we knew, and I already knew how I laid it out. We worked with our daughter, Kristen Matthews, to design the menu. It became a very popular weekend destination. Then we started taking the truck out to festivals.”
Mosser said when they first opened the business, Matthews was “a big help.”
“She and her husband, Justin, decided to open a brewery,” Mosser said. “We were originally going to open it in Greenup, but the alcohol vote did not make it out that far. We were like a mile short.
“So while they looked for another location, we had already purchased our second truck. It turned out to be a perfect match for what they needed,” Myra Mosser said. “So Russell was a perfect fit.”
Lunch options at Dragonfly Outdoor Cafe include a Fried Green Tomato BLT ($6) served on Texas toast with a house-made chipotle mayo. There are also Fish Tacos ($4 for one; $7 for two) made with hand-battered fried cod topped with a bourbon cabbage slaw, spring mix and chipotle mayo. Vegetarians can enjoy Black Bean Sliders ($8) and Smoked Gouda Grilled Cheese ($4).
There are also weekly specials. For St. Patrick’s Day, they offered the choice of a Reuben Sandwich or a Shepherd’s Pie. For Thursday-Saturday, March 24-26, there will be a special of Baked Steak, Mashed Potatoes and Green Beans. During the week of March 29 through April 2, the special will be a Caprese Sandwich and Pasta Salad.
Dragonfly Outdoor Cafe is located at 501 Ferry St., in Russell, Kentucky. It is open for lunch from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Dinner hours are 4 until 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 4 until 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It is closed from Sunday to Tuesday. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted.
For weekly specials and announcements, follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/dragonflyoutdoorcafe/. For a full menu, visit http://www.dragonflyoutdooradventures.com/dragonflyoutdoorcafe.