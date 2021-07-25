HUNTINGTON — Visiting artist Jessica Drenk has been teaching a three-day workshop at the Huntington Museum of Art.
The daily workshops, titled “The Altered Book: Repurposing Old Books as a Catalyst for Creativity,” have been full with participants, who were asked to socially distance. The lessons began Friday and end Sunday, July 25.
Drenk, a Walter Gropius Master Artist, has an exhibit of her work on display at HMA through Aug. 8.
“Jessica Drenk is a very creative artist who is inspired by nature,” said Cindy Dearborn, HMA education director, in a news release.
Raised in Montana, Drenk developed an appreciation for the natural world that inspires her artwork. Her sculptures, which are tactile and textural, highlight the chaos and beauty found in simple materials.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.