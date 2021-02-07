HURRICANE — It was an October day in 2019 when Hurricane resident Helen Hall breezed into a new restaurant in the heart of downtown Hurricane.
Drip’s Cafe on Main had just opened its doors, and Hall wasn’t going to miss it for the world. Drip’s owner, Rob Vanater, was a former student of hers and she was determined to be his first customer.
“During my final year as an eighth-grade English teacher at Hurricane Middle School, I had the pleasure to teach Robby,” Hall said. “He was a very interesting, positive student who always did his best. When I heard he was opening a cafe on Main Street, I was excited to go there on opening day.”
What she discovered was that Vanater had not changed much since middle school, at least in terms of character traits.
“I doubt if Robby has ever met a stranger,” Hall jokes. “He’s positive and outgoing, and he has a great work ethic. I find that these traits all carry over into his business.”
Drip’s Cafe on Main was not actually Vanater’s first small business venture. Ten months earlier, the Marshall University graduate had purchased Drip Coffee in Teays Valley.
“When I opened the coffee shop in Area 34, I never dreamed of having a second location in the same community,” Vanater said. “But once I saw the community response to Drip Coffee, I knew that that was what I was meant to do. Create another community hub like Drip had become.”
A hub is the nucleus, the center, the heart of something.
“Our community needs a hub at which to come together and break bread, so to speak,” he said, “and a place, of course, to enjoy an amazing cup of locally roasted coffee.”
When the space at 2759 Main St. in Hurricane (formerly Books and Brews) became available, Vanater seized on the opportunity to create another community hub, one that would serve not only tasty drink offerings, but home-cooked food, as well.
“While gathering supplies and building a menu for the new location,” Vanater said, “one thing we did was take to the streets. We went to area yard sales and bought plates, bowls, and other dishes from our community members. Meanwhile, we conducted some research.”
He continues, “We asked everyone what was missing in our area, food-wise. The No. 1 thing lacking, according to folks we talked to, was home-cooked food. So I took this to heart and decided to serve at Drip’s Cafe on Main the foods that I grew up eating.”
He means that quite literally.
Drip’s Cafe serves a recurring weekly menu of what Vanater refers to as “Mom’s home cookin.’” Inspired by his mother’s own recipes, Vanater offers baked steak and gravy and chicken and dumplings once per week.
Helen Hall’s favorite day of the week to eat at Drip’s is undoubtedly “Meatloaf Monday.”
“My absolute favorite dinner is Rob’s meatloaf. It’s better than any I have ever had elsewhere,” she raves. “All of his meals are delicious, though. I also love the avocado toast and the specialty decaf coffees.”
Vanater has stayed true to his roots by still serving great coffee. He also has managed to stay rooted in his community by using locally sourced meats and vegetables to make his home-cooked meals.
“We use only the best local meats and produce sourced from the Putnam Farmers Market, Calls Meat in Hurricane, and the Putnam 4-H clubs among others,” he said. “With these ingredients, we offer a very diverse all-day menu, with items you can custom build like omelets, salads, and hot or cold sandwiches, with your choice of bread, meats, cheeses, and veggies.”
Over the last 10 months, Vanater has had to be creative and accommodating during the pandemic. But he has done so with his characteristic strong work ethic and positive demeanor.
“At both of the locations, we have added mobile ordering through the app, Odeko,” Vanater said. “This app enables our customers to choose between curbside pickup and walk-in pickup.”
He also now offers boxed dinner meals for groups or families of four to six people at one flat rate.
“Rob has really rolled with the punches of COVID,” Hall says. “He is working hard to keep his businesses running, even while so many other small businesses have closed.”
Vanater does not regret his hard work nor question his determination.
“I am not making an investment in my business, but in my community,” he declares. “It has been such an honor to be able to serve the community who shaped me into the man I am today.”
He adds, “I can only hope I have this honor for years to come.”
So he presses on, with the goal of providing a hub around which his community can gather.
“I want Drip’s Cafe on Main to be the place where people can stop by throughout the week to have a good meal and catch up with friends. Or to just hang out and read a good book, even. I want the name ‘Drip’s Cafe’ to be synonymous with warmth, care, and good times.”
For Vanater’s very first customer, his middle school English teacher Hall, Drip’s Cafe encompasses all of those feel-good terms.
“Even from my first visit, I have always found Drip’s Cafe to be a friendly and inviting place in the heart of Hurricane,” Hall says. “I hope it will remain a place for the community to gather for a very long time.”
For more information about Drip’s Cafée on Main, follow its Facebook page or visit www.dripcoffeewv.com.