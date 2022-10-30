IRONTON — As the Thanksgiving season approaches, many Lawrence County, Ohio, families and children are giving thanks and giving back to children in need around the world through Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse.
While volunteers are preparing to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts at more than 4,500 locations during National Collection Week, Nov. 14-21, there’s still time for individuals, families and groups to transform empty shoeboxes into fun gifts filled with toys, hygiene items and school supplies. Anyone can find out how to pack a life-changing shoebox with the step-by-step guide on the How to Pack a Shoebox webpage at samaritanspurse.org/occ.
“Now more than ever, children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse, in a news release. “A simple shoebox gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”
In Lawrence County, signs at each of the locations listed below will identify the drop-off. This year both curbside and inside shoebox drop-off options will be available.
First Baptist Church, 304 South 5th St., Ironton
Monday, Nov. 14, 3-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2-5 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 16, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 17, 3-5 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 20, 12-2 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 21, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Union Baptist Church, 10109 State Route 141, Kitts Hill
Monday, Nov. 14, 8:30–11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 15, 6-8 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 16, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 17, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 18, 6-8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 20, 12-2 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 21, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
For those seeking drop-off location information for Wildwood Baptist Church in Ashland, First Baptist Church of Kenova, and all other locations outside Lawrence County, the addresses and hours of operation may be accessed by City or ZIP code at the online locator lookup tool at samaritanspurse.org/occ.
Participants can donate $10 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.
Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, seeks to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 198 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories. This year, Operation Christmas Child will collect its 200-millionth shoebox, and hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 11 million children.
