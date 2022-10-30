The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

OCC shoebox

A child at Iglesia Apostolica de la Fe en Cristo Jesus in Mazatlan, Mexico, receives a shoebox full of gifts as part of the Samaritan’s Purse program Operation Christmas Child.

 Courtesy of Kim E Rowland

IRONTON — As the Thanksgiving season approaches, many Lawrence County, Ohio, families and children are giving thanks and giving back to children in need around the world through Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse.

While volunteers are preparing to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts at more than 4,500 locations during National Collection Week, Nov. 14-21, there’s still time for individuals, families and groups to transform empty shoeboxes into fun gifts filled with toys, hygiene items and school supplies. Anyone can find out how to pack a life-changing shoebox with the step-by-step guide on the How to Pack a Shoebox webpage at samaritanspurse.org/occ.

