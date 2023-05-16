HUNTINGTON — Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys are coming to the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington on Sunday, Oct. 29 with special guests The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern.
Tickets start at $39.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, May 19, at 10 a.m. at TicketMaster.com or at the Mountain Health Arena Box Office.
Since 1996, Dropkick Murphys have created the kind of music that’s meant to be chanted at last call, in packed arenas, and during the fourth quarter, third period, or ninth inning of a comeback rally. Their celebrated discography includes four consecutive Billboard top 10 album debuts ("Turn Up That Dial," "11 Short Stories Of Pain & Glory," "Signed and Sealed in Blood," "Going Out In Style"), along with 2005’s gold-selling "The Warrior’s Code" featuring the near double platinum classic “I’m Shipping Up To Boston.”
Dropkick Murphys’ music has generated half-a-billion streams, they’ve quietly moved 8 million-plus units worldwide and the band has sold out gigs on multiple continents. In 2020, the band was one of the first to embrace streaming performances, starting with their Streaming Up From Boston St. Patrick’s Day virtual performance. It was followed by their landmark Streaming Outta Fenway livestream, which drew more than 5.9 million viewers and held the No. 3 spot on Pollstar’s “Top 2020 Live Streams” chart.
Formed in 2011, The Interrupters came together when the Bivona brothers -- guitarist Kevin Bivona, bassist Justin Bivona, and drummer Jesse Bivona -- found themselves on various bills with Aimee (Interrupter) as a solo artist. Upon bonding over musical tastes, the four formed The Interrupters and delivered their self-titled debut in 2014. The Interrupters have shared stages with bands such as Rancid, blink-182, Green Day, Bad Religion, and many other stalwarts of the punk scene, solidifying the band’s status as a dynamic force. The band released their fourth studio album, "In The Wild," in August 2022.
