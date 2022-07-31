The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Drs. Scott Gibbs, Peter Ray and Adam Van Horn

 Courtesy of Marshall Health

Several thousand babies in the United States are affected by cleft and craniofacial birth defects each year. The most common, cleft lip and cleft palate, happens when the lip and/or roof of the mouth do not form properly in the womb. Left untreated, these patients will develop problems with feeding, speech and facial form/function. Children with cleft lip and palate are also at risk for ear infections, hearing loss, difficulties with language development and dental problems. Other examples of craniofacial abnormalities include craniosynostosis (when the bones of the skull do not form properly and the head is misshapen or too small to allow proper brain development) and microtia (when the ear is smaller than normal or absent entirely).

Many babies are born with a cleft or craniofacial abnormality without a known underlying cause. There are, however, some known risk factors such as family history, maternal smoking and certain medications the mother must take during pregnancy (anti-seizure medications, for example).

Drs. Peter Ray, Scott Gibbs and Adam Van Horn are Marshall Health physicians and faculty at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. Additional information about the Cleft and Craniofacial Clinic at the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital is available at www.hoopschildrens.org/PediatricCraniofacialClinic.

