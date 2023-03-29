The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

In honor of their 25th Anniversary in the music industry, Dru Hill is featuring all members of the group, past and present, to give fans an experience they will never forget at the 2023 Juneteenth Celebration in Charleston.

 Photo courtesy of Dru Hill

CHARLESTON — Dru Hill will headline the 2023 Juneteenth Celebration at the state Capitol Complex in Charleston. 

In honor of its 25th anniversary in the music industry, Dru Hill is featuring all members of the group, past and present, to give fans a special experience.

