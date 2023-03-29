In honor of their 25th Anniversary in the music industry, Dru Hill is featuring all members of the group, past and present, to give fans an experience they will never forget at the 2023 Juneteenth Celebration in Charleston.
CHARLESTON — Dru Hill will headline the 2023 Juneteenth Celebration at the state Capitol Complex in Charleston.
In honor of its 25th anniversary in the music industry, Dru Hill is featuring all members of the group, past and present, to give fans a special experience.
Alongside founding members SisQo, Nokio, Jazz and the latest additions Smoke and Black from the R&B group “Playa,” former members Scola and Tao will rejoin the lineup.
For more than 25 years, Dru Hill has sold over 40 million records worldwide.
The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs is hosting the Juneteenth Celebration in partnership with FestivALL Charleston. There will be games, prizes, crafts, vendors, food and more. This event is free and open to the public. The celebration is scheduled for Saturday, June 17, from 5-9 p.m.
“We are so excited to have Dru Hill taking center stage at this special celebration of community,” said Jill Upson, the director of HHOMA, in a news release. “This year’s Juneteenth has something for everyone, and we are proud to showcase all of the West Virginia and national talent everyone will see that evening.”
Registration is now open for vendors and performers atminorityaffairs.wv.gov. All vendors and food trucks must review the guidelines and complete the application form available here and email it to HHOMA@wv.gov no later than May 31.
There is a $25 fee for vendors. Nonprofit organizations and state agencies are exempt from the vendor fee. Payments can be submitted online by clicking on the “Online Donations/Payments'' button.
Anonline applicationfor performers is required. Online applications with video links must be submitted by May 25 and those selected for the event will be notified by May 30.
