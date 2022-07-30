HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University School of Music will host the Drum Corps International competition, DCI Huntington, at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
This is the first time Huntington has hosted a DCI competition, known previously as Drums Across the Tri-State, since the mid-2000s. According to Chris Schletter, interim director of bands at Marshall, the competition was moved to Charleston while Marshall’s field was being redone and was never brought back to Huntington until now.
Drum Corps International, also known as “Marching Music’s Major League,” is a space for ensembles of student musicians and performers ages 13 to 22 to form and hold events in the summer months outside of scholastic-based marching bands. These corps are exclusive to brass instruments, percussion and color guard.
Schletter said bringing the competition back to Huntington will help to boost the city’s economy, as well as create an opportunity for recruitment for the Marching Thunder and an event for student musicians in the area to connect with.
“These groups inspire many high school marching band programs, and this area is no exception. Bringing the music students to our stadium simply puts us on the map with another outstanding event for everyone to experience,” Schletter said in a news release.
“When they see that Marshall and the Marching Thunder are bringing this kind of event to our university, it makes us look that much more enticing as a higher education option. This also brings people from all over the Tri-State area to Huntington and will be a financial boom for the evening.”
Schletter said right now, about 2,000 fans are expected to attend, although his goal is 3,000. Some high schools have been invited to play the national anthem at the beginning of the competition with the Marching Thunder, with three schools accepting: Lincoln, Ravenswood and Chapmanville Regional high schools.
He said discounts for scholastic group tickets are also available, and a few high school band directors have already called about placing orders.
“Watching a drum corps show in a great stadium like this is pretty exciting, no matter how old you are,” Schletter said. “But those high school students coming here, being on our campus and equating it with the Marching Thunder and the School of Music, I think it helps us out a lot.”
There will not be direct recruiting for the Marching Thunder at the competition, but students will have an opportunity to gather more information about joining by scanning the QR codes on the posters around the stadium.
Schletter said he once performed with the DCI group The Cadets, which was based out of New Jersey at the time. He said he would recommend for students to join these independent groups, because you can meet musicians from all over the country and learn ways to become better.
Hurricane, West Virginia, resident Cory Hessler, who performed with the Bluecoats, a DCI group based out of Canton, Ohio, said DCI originated as a type of “community outreach project” for students interested in music to have a summer activity and stay out of trouble. Hessler said being a member of DCI is an educational experience that will teach students to adapt quickly.
“It takes a lot of self-discipline to do (DCI), and so I’d say anybody who wants to sharpen that skill of keeping things moving on their own, it’s a wonderful activity for that,” he said. “It is a guarantee for young performance opportunity … If anybody just wants to get out there and play as much as they can, this is how you do it.”
The Bluecoats will not perform at the DCI Huntington competition, although they have put together a 50th reunion tour with over 400 members from the creation of DCI in 1972 to now.
Hessler said DCI is an experience that performers never forget.
“Whenever you get out of (DCI), you can reflect back to that whenever you’re having a really hard time in life or at work or in school or as a parent or anything that you’re trying to do,” he said. “I would put that as one of the most redeeming qualities — it helps you find your edge and how to go past it.”
Schletter said that when DCI originated, there was less pageantry as there is now, with the costumes, props, special effects and dancing, other than what the color guard provided. He said the “general effects” requirement on the corps score sheet has encouraged corps to transform their shows from simply “music in motion” to a show that tells stories.
“I just hope that everyone comes out and checks out the events, even if they don’t know what drum corps is. There’s actually a lot of students in the Marching Thunder that have never heard of drum corps or been around a drum corps, and I think they’re going to have their mind blown a little bit.”
The event will kick off with a performance from an exhibition band including some members of the Marching Thunder and some local high school bands.
The competition will feature performances by drum corps groups from across the country. Here is the lineup:
- 7:30 p.m. — Welcome and national anthem: Exhibition band
- 7:40 p.m. — Gold, San Diego, California
- 7:57 p.m. — The Legends, Kalamazoo, Michigan
- 8:14 p.m. — Pacific Crest, the city of Industry and Diamond Bar, California
- 8:31 p.m. — Intermission
- 8:48 p.m. — The Blue Knights, Denver, Colorado
- 9:05 p.m. — The Colts, Dubuque, Iowa
- 9:22 p.m. — Phantom Regiment, Rockford, Illinois
- 9:39 p.m. — Encore: Phantom Regiment, Rockford, Illinois
- 10:04 p.m. — Score announcement
Tickets range from $20 to $40, depending on the seat. Scholastic groups of 20 or more will receive a $5 discount per ticket in all sections. Ticket prices will increase by $10 on the day of the event.
To purchase tickets, visit the DCI online box office at https://dci.org/events/2022-dci-huntington. To place a scholastic group order, call 317-257-1212.