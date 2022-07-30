The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University School of Music will host the Drum Corps International competition, DCI Huntington, at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

This is the first time Huntington has hosted a DCI competition, known previously as Drums Across the Tri-State, since the mid-2000s. According to Chris Schletter, interim director of bands at Marshall, the competition was moved to Charleston while Marshall’s field was being redone and was never brought back to Huntington until now.

