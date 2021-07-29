Playing music and becoming a successful singer and songwriter was the goal of Huntington and Barboursville resident Jordan Andrew Jefferson.
But after some peculiar symptoms led to a trip to the doctor’s office, a medical diagnosis would change the course of his life.
“I was a musician for many years. Then in 2016 I developed a chronic illness, and my doctor told me that I had to quit music immediately, saying that if I kept going, it would be detrimental to my physical health,” said Jefferson. “I have an illness called Meniere’s disease, which is an inner-ear disorder. The loudness of the music affected me, and I would get vertigo from certain sounds. I have very sensitive hearing now.
“After that (diagnosis), I didn’t know what I was going to do. All of my life, I had been a songwriter, a performer and a singer and a guitar player and piano player, and they were all things that I loved to do. I was shocked and at a loss as to what my next step would be.”
Then, one day, Jefferson was confronted with the idea of becoming a standup comedian. He loved being a performer and was searching for a new outlet for his talents.
“Later that same year, I noticed that there was a comedy open mic night in town,” said Jefferson. “Like most of us, I was a fan of comedy and comedy movies and standup comedians. So, I jumped in and said, ‘I’m going to do this comedy open mic night. I want to see if I can do it.’ It was a new way to get back onstage, so why not try it once? I did it and the jokes connected and the audience responded, and immediately I was hooked.
“Standup comedy is not here to rival music, nor is it here to take the place of music in my life. What it is going to do and has done is to keep me grounded and keep me very strong mentally, and it gave me a beautiful creative outlet to deal with pain and trauma immediately. That is when I started writing comedy bits and started performing.”
What many potentially creative people might not know is that there is a burgeoning comedy scene in Huntington and regular comedy open mic nights available where new comedians can hone their craft. Jefferson began doing three-minute comedy routines, and over time that led to developing a longer, complete comedy act.
On Saturday, July 31, Jefferson will headline a full night of comedy at The Razor and Shear Barbershop and Salon, located at 406 9th St. in Huntington. Billed as the Aftershave Comedy Show, tickets are $5 and the comedians on the bill will include co-headliners Jefferson and Josh McDonald, along with Eric Crusan, Chris Shanklin, Erica Lee Wickham and Lindsay Ennite. The show will be hosted by Paige Looney. More information can be found at stokedtogetmellow.com.
For those who have a desire to become a standup comedian and want to learn the ropes, there are opportunities to join the growing Tri-State comedy scene and get onstage. The best outlet for up-and-coming comedians is the Comedy Open Mic Nights that happen biweekly at the Taps at Heritage Station venue, located in downtown Huntington at 210 11th St. No. 9.
“You have to learn how to do it by being onstage as much as possible,” said Jefferson. “That is it. And there are plenty of opportunities to do that, even in this town, which I am thankful for because that is what got me started. A lot of people are showing up for these events, which happen every other Thursday at 8 p.m. at Taps at Heritage Station, where there is a beautiful patio outside. If you want to get on the show, you can do it easily on Facebook or Instagram by typing in ‘Huntington Comedy,’ which is an official yet loose and open group. Then, contact one of us and say, ‘Hey, I’d like to come out and try the open mic night.’ We will get you on and give you three minutes. It’s easy. The show is packed every time because if you don’t like a certain comedian onstage, don’t worry, because they will be gone in five minutes or they’ll be gone in three.”
Three minutes may sound like a short period of time. Yet when you are spending those moments onstage with an audience looking at you as you hope to make them laugh with your comedy, it can seem like an eternity.
“It is about someone coming out and trying something new and just having fun with it, win, lose or draw,” said Jefferson. “We get about 50 or 60 people packed into the bar and on the outdoor patio at Taps, and the shows are raucous and pure and fun and in the moment. It is unlike anything else. I am glad that we are having live performances again. With the COVID pandemic happening, it is good that we now have live music again as well as art and plays and all that is happening. But now, more than ever, we also need to take an hour and say, ‘I need to laugh.’ Now is your chance. If you go to concerts, think about coming out to a comedy show as well.”
Jefferson said the local comedy scene is inclusive, helpful and welcoming.
“I am proud to be an ambassador for something that has been marvelous for my mental health and given me a way to perform again,” said Jefferson. “Now, I am proud to help others by saying, ‘Let’s workshop together. Do you want to work on your new comedy? Run it by me and we will work on it together, then you will perform it and find your own voice.’ I had friends who helped me to discover my voice in the same way.”