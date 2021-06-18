HUNTINGTON — Dutch Miller Chevrolet is partnering with the Huntington Little League.
In conjunction with the national Chevrolet Youth Baseball & Softball program, Dutch Miller Chevrolet will provide new equipment, invitations to free instructional clinics and an opportunity for community members to earn donations for their league via a test drive fundraiser, which will take place beginning at 5:30 p.m. June 21 at the Huntington Little League field at 700 Memorial Blvd.
“Playing baseball and softball helps kids develop skills like leadership, cooperation, and sportsmanship while bringing families and communities together to show their support. Dutch Miller Chevrolet and Chevrolet Youth Baseball & Softball are proud to participate in a sport that brings so many smiles to kids and families in Huntington,” said Sam Miller, owner of Dutch Miller Chevrolet. “Chevrolet believes in the power of play as a way for young people to build the skills needed to be successful in the future and supports the spirit of teamwork that baseball and softball instills in its players.”
This is the 16th year of Chevrolet’s Youth Baseball & Softball program, which has benefitted over 8 million players since it launched. In 2020, more than 1,300 Chevrolet dealers participated across the country.
Dutch Miller Chevrolet will present Huntington Little League an equipment kit that includes items such as equipment bags, first aid kits, batting tees and ball buckets. The sponsorship also includes youth clinics featuring current and former MLB/MiLB players and coaches, or instruction from Ripken Baseball.
In addition, Dutch Miller Chevrolet will present a check representing a one-time monetary contribution to Huntington Little League. Sponsored leagues across the country will have the chance to earn additional funds as community members take test drives at their partnering dealership to help support the league.
“Chevrolet vehicles are designed and built with busy families in mind, featuring a comprehensive suite of available safety features; technologies that make the journey more comfortable and engaging for the entire family; and the space and flexibility needed to haul people and cargo. We would encourage everyone to come take a look at what Chevrolet has to offer,” Miller said.
For more information about Chevrolet Youth Baseball & Softball, visit www.chevrolet.com/youthsports.com.