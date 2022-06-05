HUNTINGTON — Dutch Miller Auto Group has contributed $15,000 to the World Association of Marching Show Bands 2023 World Championship Competition, to be held in Buckhannon, West Virginia.
“We are honored to have Dutch Miller Auto Group as an official Division I event sponsor of the 2023 international competition,” said Randy Sanders, World Association of Marching Show Bands 2023 Buckhannon Host Committee president, in a news release. “This event will bring a great opportunity for the entire state of West Virginia, and it is very exciting to see groups from across the state wanting to become more involved with showing off our state.”
As part of the Division I sponsorship, Dutch Miller Auto Group will participate in the Parade of Nations during event week in 2023, which will be the largest internationally represented parade in the world at that given time, according to Sanders.
“We are happy to be part of such an extensive one-of-a-kind event,” said Chris Miller, president of Dutch Miller Auto Group. “It is not every day that West Virginia is front and center in hosting possibly tens of thousands of international visitors and we are thrilled to play a part in that.”
The WAMSB 2023 World Championship will take place in July 2023. This is only the second time in 26 years it will take place in the U.S. and the first time being hosted on the East Coast.
To date, 47 bands from 24 nations have submitted applications to participate.
World Association of Marching Show Bands is an international organization dedicated to the fostering and growth of the international marching band community. For information about the 2023 World Championship, visit www.wamsb2023.com.
