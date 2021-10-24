HUNTINGTON — The Dutch Miller Auto Group has donated $25,000 to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center to assist with its operating expenses and current renovation projects, board president Bob Plymale recently announced.
Those on the Keith-Albee board hope others will follow suit with donations of their own to continue funding the renovations.
Director of Development Terry Deppner Hardin said the Keith-Albee is grateful to Dutch Miller President Chris Miller for the donation, which follows a donation of $15,000 made by the auto group in 2020.
“This type of generosity and support is critical to the continued existence of the theater as a vibrant part of our arts community. Chris understands and appreciates the importance of the Keith-Albee to Huntington’s economy and its history and recognizes the architectural significance of the building itself,” she said.
“The Keith-Albee is one of only eight ‘atmospheric theaters’ ever built by famous architect Thomas Lamb, and the only one left that is still operating today. It cost $2 million to build in 1928. Today, that’s the equivalent of over $32 million; but with the increase in prices of many of the materials, it would cost much more to rebuild today,” Plymale said. “We are grateful to Chris Miller for his generosity and help in keeping the center viable and in safe operating condition.”
Board member David Tyson said Huntington and its surrounding areas have enjoyed performances by famous entertainers at the Keith-Albee thanks to donors like the Miller family.
“Huntington has had the privilege of quality entertainment, especially for a city its size, from the theater’s opening vaudeville act to motion pictures and the Broadway shows, musicals and other entertainment brought to the Keith-Albee stage by the Marshall Artists Series. The Millers understand the value of the arts to the overall well-being of a community,” he said.
Deppner Hardin, in researching the history of the Keith-Albee, said the community was proud and excited for the opening of the building dubbed Huntington’s temple of amusement.
“All the patrons and businesses were eager to support it. I would love to see that level of excitement from our citizens in supporting our efforts to restore the building,” she said. “We need all the help that we can get, no matter how large or small. Small donations add up. It is not the size of the donation that matters; what matters is the outcome that the giving produces.
“Regardless of the amount someone is able to contribute, the heart of the donor is what counts.”
To donate, go to http://www.keithalbee.com/.