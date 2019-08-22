The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON - Employees, customers and community supporters of Dutch Miller Chevrolet recently completed a school supply drive, resulting in 26 filled backpacks that were taken to Southside Elementary School on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Derek Meredith, operations manager for Dutch Miller, said the supply drive ran in conjunction with Chevrolet's All Star Open House event at the dealership and was shared on the business's Facebook page.

Donors supporting the drive, at the dealership on Washington Avenue in Huntington's West End, largely suggested Southside would be a good location for the supplies to be distributed, Meredith said. School administrators will identify which students would benefit from the supplies and distribute them accordingly.

General manager Fred Aylsworth delivered the donated backpacks, which were chock-full of items such as notebooks, folders, filler paper, coloring pencils and glue.

