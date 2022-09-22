The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ASHLAND — Ashland’s Riverfront Park will be filled with music this Friday and Saturday when the annual FoxFire Festival takes place Sept. 23 and 24.

Happening outdoors, the music festival will feature an impressive lineup of bands. Performing on Friday night will be Koe Wetzel, Paul Cauthen, Pecos and the Rooftops, Lost Dog Street Band, 49 Winchester, Bones Owens, Shelby Lore, Moonlight Mile, and Dustin Burchett. Saturday’s bill will include the legendary Dwight Yoakam, The Cadillac Three, The Steel Woods, Warren Zeiders, Sundy Best, Lauren Jenkins, Josh Brown & The Hard Livin’ Legends, and Nathan & Chesi Arnett.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you