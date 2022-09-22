ASHLAND — Ashland’s Riverfront Park will be filled with music this Friday and Saturday when the annual FoxFire Festival takes place Sept. 23 and 24.
Happening outdoors, the music festival will feature an impressive lineup of bands. Performing on Friday night will be Koe Wetzel, Paul Cauthen, Pecos and the Rooftops, Lost Dog Street Band, 49 Winchester, Bones Owens, Shelby Lore, Moonlight Mile, and Dustin Burchett. Saturday’s bill will include the legendary Dwight Yoakam, The Cadillac Three, The Steel Woods, Warren Zeiders, Sundy Best, Lauren Jenkins, Josh Brown & The Hard Livin’ Legends, and Nathan & Chesi Arnett.
The music on both days will begin at 2 p.m. Ashland Riverfront Park is at 50 15th St. in Ashland. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
The Cadillac Three is a popular and funky country thrash band who have built up a following both here in the U.S. and overseas since the release of their first album in 2012, when the trio was known as The Cadillac Black.
The band features Jaren Johnston on lead vocals and guitar, Kelby Ray on electric lap steel guitar and bass guitar, and Neil Mason on drums and vocals. Johnston is also known for his songwriting, with his original compositions being recorded by Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Steven Tyler and more top artists.
The Cadillac Three released its latest album called “Tabasco and Sweet Tea” in 2020, and since then the band has recorded and dropped a new single called “Get After It.” A post-COVID-19-pandemic rocker, the cut and accompanying video urges folks to get out and live some life while you can, with lyrics that say, “Get after open roads, get after running wild, while the getting’s good, Live life every mile, get after your own thing, take that less-traveled gravel, Don’t be scared to head upstream, just don’t forget your paddle, Get after it, you only live once.”
Johnston, Ray and Mason all met in high school in Nashville and experienced that legendary music-business town from the inside out.
“It’s interesting because we travel so much that, even though I am from here and I live here and I’ve have always lived here in Nashville, sometimes it doesn’t always feel like that because I’m coming and going so much,” said Neil Mason. “I sometimes feel like a tourist in my hometown because every time I come home, there is something new or different, or they have knocked a building down or built another thing or whatever. The way that I look at it is that we are really lucky to be born in a place where there is so much musical history and infrastructure so we could do what we ultimately decided to do, which is to be in a band and write music for a living. Nashville still has that at its core, and as long as that is still here, it’s a great place for us to be.”
Once the members of The Cadillac Three decided to be a trio going forward, they observed how other successful trios made their music. One example of that was when they got to watch the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group ZZ Top up close when they opened for the legendary band years ago.
“We got really lucky early on when we started this group because we got to open for ZZ Top, who are obviously one of the best three-piece bands ever,” said Mason. “We got to sit back and see how they handled that trio situation, how they use space and how they create a big sound as a three-piece. As much as they lean on musicianship, they also lean on showmanship in that band. So, that was a good lesson to observe. Opening up for them, we were playing in front of big crowds, so to see ZZ Top blend those two things was cool.”
While on tour, The Cadillac Three got to spend some time with Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top, who was quick to give them some sage stage advice.
“We got to spend a good amount of time with Billy, as he was the most outgoing in the band,” said Mason. “The first time we opened up for them was here in Nashville and he was given a CD of ours and was listening to it on a Discman CD player that he had, but it was a Discman player that could also slow the music down. He liked to listen to CDs at half speed so he could learn the guitar licks. So, he was listening to our album without realizing that he was listening to us at half speed. He was listening to it from his dressing room while we were playing our show and he thought our live music was twice as fast as it was supposed to be. But, Billy has been a big supporter of us for a long time.”
Billy Gibbons did leave the band with one unique bit of advice.
“He told us to get rid of the monitors in front of the stage so people can see our boots,” said Mason. “Not only was Billy into the sound of the show, he is also into the style and the look.”
The Cadillac has never performed in the Tri-State before now, but they are ready to send rock-and-roll soundwaves across the waters of the mighty Ohio River.
“I don’t think we have played in Ashland before,” said Mason. “But, I am excited about this FoxFire Festival. I’m excited about the lineup. Dwight Yoakam is going to be there, and Paul Cauthen is playing the night before us and we are a big fan of his music. Paul is great and his music is on our pre-show playlist. As for us, we’ve been touring for the last 15 years, so to not be able to do it for a year or so during COVID, we are really enjoying every single moment of playing live shows again. So, this festival is going to be cool.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.