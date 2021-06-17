CHARLESTON — Live music in Charleston has been coming back strong in the past couple of weeks.
Appalachian Power Park announced several performances, including one featuring rapper Wiz Khalifa. This week, the Charleston Coliseum announced a string of upcoming shows including Judas Priest and Lynyrd Skynyrd, with more likely on the way.
And now the Red Carpet, on Charleston’s East End, has announced the biggest club show in years.
On Aug. 26, the bar will host a performance by Soul Asylum, a Grammy Award-winning alt-rock band best known for its 1990s hit, “Runaway Train.”
Tickets to the show, which also features Local H and Juliana Hatfield, start at $30 and are available through www.eventbright.com.
Red Carpet talent booker Daniel Johnson said more shows would be coming both to the Red Carpet and Sam’s Uptown Cafe, the Capitol Street bar also owned by Paul Greco.
“We’re talking with a lot of people and just waiting to hear back before we confirm,” he said.
Johnson said Soul Asylum was part of the Red Carpet’s East End Revival Concert Series.
The series is more than a welcome back to live entertainment after a stiflingly quiet year where live shows were scarce because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Johnson said they’re looking to bring in bigger shows and add another regular home for music on the East End.
For years, The Empty Glass and Bluegrass Kitchen were go-to spots for live shows, but Bluegrass Kitchen closed its doors months ago and The Empty Glass has only recently returned to hosting nightly shows.
“We’re not looking to compete or take anything away from anyone,” Johnson said. “We feel like a rising tide lifts all boats. If something good happens in Elk City, for example, it’s just good for all of Charleston.”
The series kicks off July 10 with Chance McCoy of Old Crow Medicine Show, along with Justin Wells and the Halls Brothers Band. Tickets start at $15.
On July 17, rockers Byzantine perform with Crown the Witch and Horse Burner. Tickets start at $20. The following night, the Red Carpet will host Parachute Brigade with Andrew Adkins and J. Hatfield. Tickets start at $12.50.
Appalachian jam band The Kind Thieves perform on Aug. 6 and 7. Tickets start at $15.
On Aug. 13, the Red Carpet will host a special Friday the 13th show with three horror punk bands, including The Rosedales, The Jasons, and The Big Bad. Tickets start at $15.
Additional shows include August 14 is Thumpdaddy with the Heavy Hitters on Aug. 14, Appalachian rockers Matt Mullins and the Bring Downs on Aug. 20, and songwriter Jeff Ellis with Logan Halstead on Aug. 21. Ticket prices for those shows have not been announced.
The summer series wraps up Aug. 28 with a quartet of local bands, among them Unmanned, The Jerks, Mediogres and Dinosaur Burps.
Johnson said he and Greco have high hopes for the year ahead and beyond, though they expect there to be bumps along the way.
“I think we’re going to take some ‘L’s’ this year,” he said. “I think we’re going to learn, but we’re going to get better, we’re going to figure things out and by next year, it’s going to be amazing.”