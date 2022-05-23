An eastern Kentucky man was crowned the newest “American Idol” on Sunday night.
Noah Thompson, a 20-year-old construction worker from Louisa, Kentucky, was announced the winner at the end of the three-hour finale on ABC. Viewers cast votes for their favorite to determine the winner of Season 20 of the singing competition. HunterGirl, a 23-year-old singer-songwriter from Winchester, Tennessee, placed second, and Leah Marlene, a 20-year-old songwriter, artist and producer from Normal, Illinois, placed third.
“Had a hard time making this post because I truly couldn’t find the words to say.. I was in complete shock in this moment and still am and I probably always will be!” Thompson posted Monday morning on Instagram.
Thompson spent the morning after his win making appearances on "Good Morning America" and "The Kelly Clarkson Show."
Early in the season, Thompson had described his life as a simple one — working construction and raising his 1-year-old son, Walker. It wasn’t until his friend and co-worker Arthur Johnson encouraged him to go on the show and sent in a video that he considered a different future after "Idol" replied and encouraged Thompson to audition.
“Arthur, he’s a buddy of mine — we barely even knew each other at the time — and he had signed me up for the show,” Thompson told The Herald-Dispatch in April. “We kind of got into it afterward. I was upset about him doing that, to be honest about it. But anyway, he signed me up for that, and I guess they ended up liking me. They sent me through, so I got down there to go sing for the judges.”
Not only did the judges like Thompson, but millions of viewers around the world viewed his audition clip on YouTube alone, as well.
Thompson's popularity grew, and he earned a spot in the top three following several weeks of performances. Last week, he returned home, riding through Louisa in a metallic orange convertible in a parade followed by a concert in front of a crowd that packed Lawrence County High School’s football field.
Fans traveled from all over to see Thompson perform in his hometown, where the streets were lined with signs showing love and support for the singer.
Thompson aspires to be one of the next great country singers on the Country Music Highway (U.S. 23 in eastern Kentucky), along with the likes of Tyler Childers and Ricky Skaggs. Growing up, he said his father’s love of music inspired him.
“Music has always been a big part of my life, because my dad is a musician, and I just grew up around music my entire life,” he said in an earlier interview. “It’s always been a big part of me, something I knew that I wanted to do, the thing I’ve always wanted and dreamed about but never thought it could actually be something. Music means the world to me.”
Sunday night's "American Idol" finale also included performances by Sara Bareilles, Michael Buble, Melissa Etheridge and more. In a surprise, Kameron Marlowe joined Thompson on stage to sing “Giving You Up,” the song Thompson sang in front of the judges for his audition.
“You’re gonna do great things buddy, proud of ya,” said country star Luke Bryan, one of "Idol's" judges, in a tweet to Thompson.
As an "Idol" winner, Thompson now joins the ranks of singers including Clarkson and Carrie Underwood.