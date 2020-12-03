CHARLESTON — Despite being limited to a handful of new shows without live audiences, “Mountain Stage” has experienced a major jump in listeners nationally, according to spring ratings reports, executive producer Adam Harris told the state Educational Broadcasting Authority on Wednesday.
“Mountain Stage” listenership grew by 24% over the spring 2019 ratings book, and the number of stations carrying the weekly broadcast increased 9% to more than 270 stations nationwide, he said.
That’s bucking national trends, as ratings for radio programming have plunged as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic sharply reducing the numbers of Americans commuting to work or school.
Harris said “Mountain Stage’s” audience growth is not strictly driven by listeners starved for entertainment options during the pandemic, however. Since 2015, national audience numbers for “Mountain Stage” have grown by nearly 70%, and the number of stations carrying the broadcast has increased by more than 50%.
Those who tune in to “Mountain Stage” listen an average duration of 1 hour, 3 minutes, according to the ratings surveys, and as Harris noted, “One hour, three minutes in radio is an eternity.”
Harris said “Mountain Stage” live-streamed virtual shows on Nov. 1 and Nov. 8, and while the broadcasts were free, viewers had the option of buying a “pay what you wish” ticket to receive a “Mountain Stage” face mask or bandanna. The two broadcasts raised more than $7,700, with an average ticket price of $24, he said.
Harris said that while “Mountain Stage” does not rely on ticket sales as primary revenue, the loss of 10 to 12 live shows this year will amount to about $100,000 loss.