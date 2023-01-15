CHARLESTON — The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs will host a Commemoration and Celebration of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with an ecumenical service, march and bell-ringing at the West Virginia Culture Center at the State Capitol at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16.
Gov. Jim Justice will lead the bell-ringing ceremony.
Nationally recognized journalist Asra Nomani will be the event’s keynote speaker. Nomani is Senior Fellow in the Practice of Journalism at Independent Women’s Network, the national grassroots and advocacy arm of Independent Women’s Voice.
The ceremony can be viewed live on West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s Facebook page. It will later be broadcast by WV Public Broadcasting, the West Virginia Channel, at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23.
The symbolic march will follow the ecumenical service, with the bell-ringing to begin at noon on the steps of the Capitol. The event is open to the public and free of charge.
“We are honored to celebrate the life of Dr. King,” said Jill Upson, executive director of the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs and chairperson for the Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission. “His achievements and dedication to strengthening communities with peace and solidarity for mankind empower us all to be great.”
