The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CHARLESTON — The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs will host a Commemoration and Celebration of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with an ecumenical service, march and bell-ringing at the West Virginia Culture Center at the State Capitol at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16.

Gov. Jim Justice will lead the bell-ringing ceremony.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you