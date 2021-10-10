Brown Dog Yoga is partnering with Jessica Kern Huff as they celebrate eight years of their community yoga and fundraising event, All Aboard the Yoga Motive, shown in this 2020 file photo at Heritage Station in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Brown Dog Yoga is partnering with Jessica Kern Huff as they celebrate eight years of their community yoga and fundraising event, All Aboard the Yoga Motive.
The event will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, on the patio at the shops at Heritage Station and will celebrate the Huntington community. Participants can enjoy food by South Side Sliders and Taps at Heritage.
The cost to participate is $25 in advance and $30 the day of the event, and all proceeds will benefit Kern’s Kloset, whose mission is to meet the needs of those requiring assistance via clothing, workplace preparedness, service, educational instruction, wellness initiatives and scholarship. All participants registering prior to Oct. 18 will receive a free T-shirt.
“We host this annual event as a way to celebrate our city and provide the community with a way to support multiple local health and wellness programs while having fun being active and healthy together,” said Katrina Mailloux, owner of Brown Dog Yoga, which offers over 60 yoga and fitness classes each week at two locations in Huntington and Barboursville.
The hour-long yoga session is for all ages and fitness levels. The session will be led by Brown Dog Yoga instructors. Participants do not need any prior yoga experience to participate. Children are welcome, and those 18 years of age and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.