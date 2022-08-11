HUNTINGTON — To go along with its array of craft beers, the ninth annual Rails and Ales Festival happening Saturday at Harris Riverfront Park will feature a full lineup of live bands to round out the evening.
The event takes place from 3:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. More information on tickets can be found at railsandales.com.
Live music at Rails and Ales begins at 5:30 p.m. with shows by Somana, Massing, and Joslyn and the Sweet Compression. Headlining the night will be El Dorodo, performing from 8 to 9 p.m.
El Dorodo, featuring Rod Elkins, Doug Woodard, Craig Burletic and James Barker, is a locally based alt country band. In a way, the music of El Dorodo is a throwback to the era when edgy country music was more authentic.
El Dorodo drummer and singer Elkins is proud of the fact that the band has maintained its own identity in the music business.
“We lean toward traditional country and western music, yet we won’t sound like anybody but ourselves,” he said. “But it is hard to deny that we like all kinds of music, and all of that is just going to come through when we do try and play traditional country and western music. So, yes, we do like to rock and we do like to roll sometimes, but mainly we are shooting for the three chords and the truth.”
El Dorodo is based in Huntington, with the band coming together when Elkins was still a teenager.
“The band started in high school with me and Craig Burletic, our bass player, and we got second place in the 10th-grade talent show and then El Dorodo the band won the talent contest in our junior year and senior year,” Elkins said. “The first time we won the contest, we did a mashup of ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ and ‘Freebird,’ and the next year we won it again with a medley of ‘Johnny B. Goode,’ ‘Play That Funky Music White Boy’ and ‘Simple Man.’ There was a time limit during the competition, and we just decided to play the whole time and squeeze as many songs in there that we could fit. I was into medleys at the time anyway, because then I was listening to this Celtic rock group that was playing at Disney’s Epcot Center a lot named Off Kilter, and I thought it was cool how they took three or four songs and put them all together. Then I heard the album ‘Buck Owens Live At Carnegie Hall’ and he played all of his hits that way. He did a bunch of joke songs and was really hamming it up, then he would do four of his hits in two minutes.”
Elkins spent time playing with his dad’s band, The Elkins Brothers, and also went to Marshall University, where he earned a degree in jazz music, as did Burletic. Elkins touts drummers such as Levon Helm, James Gadson and Steve Gadd as influences.
Old-school outlaw country music, however, is the focus of El Dorodo.
“We recorded a new album during the pandemic, and that will be coming out down the line,” he said. “We recorded some of my dad’s songs and wrote other songs based on my aunt’s poetry. My aunt used to write poetry, so I took some of the poems that seemed interesting and turned them into songs. They are kind of short, so you have to fill them out a bit. The title of the album at the moment will be ‘El Dorodo Unincorporated.’”
Until the album drops, El Dorodo is about having fun playing music together live onstage and projecting that positive attitude to the audience.
“My point of view is that I have the best seat in the house while playing the drums at a show,” said Elkins. “No one is really behind me as I’m the furthest one back onstage, and I can see everything. I really like being with my friends and playing good music, and that is where I really enjoy it, with us as a band being happy. And just to see anyone in the audience be happy and like our music — that just drives it home for all of us. As far as I know, we in the band all love each other. If not, nobody in the band has told me anything yet.”