HUNTINGTON — As she oversees four cemeteries that are owned by the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District, Eldora McCoy has a great responsibility.
McCoy is the operations manager for the park district. Two of the cemeteries she oversees are operating cemeteries, Spring Hill and Highland. The other two are historic, Guyandotte and Pat’s Branch, meaning no burials take place there.
Her office is in a small white building in Spring Hill Cemetery. For those who have a question when they call her or walk through the front door — such as where a family member is buried or how to get to a memorial in the cemetery — McCoy has the answer.
Sometimes she does field a few genealogy questions from people who are discovering their family history or hobbyists who use a website called findagrave.com, which is an online database of memorials. She houses many records in her office relating to the cemeteries.
McCoy began working at the cemetery about 29 years ago and started as an office manager. She started in her current role in 2007. McCoy has always lived in Huntington.
She said she loves learning history through her job and being able to help people. She often sees others at one of the worst times in their lives.
“She just does a really good job at handling these situations when she’s dealing with families at such a sensitive time in their lives,” Kathy McKenna, the executive director of the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District, said of McCoy. “That’s not an easy job and not something everybody would want to do.”
One of McCoy’s favorite stories from her tenure is when she helped a man who came to Huntington to look for his father. He was directed to Spring Hill Cemetery. By looking through records, McCoy found a general area of the gravesite. The man wanted to buy a marker for the plot, but opted for a tree in his honor at McCoy’s suggestion, she said. The tree is still in the cemetery.
Moments like that are fulfilling to be able to help someone, McCoy said. Her job comes with a lot of responsibility. She often sees people who are either preparing for death or dealing with a death that has already happened.
“I mean, I am selling you a product first of all that you don’t want. Nobody that walks through that door wants what I’ve got. Nobody,” she said.
Dora Chapman-Wright, the owner of Chapman’s Mortuary, has known McCoy since she began working at the cemeteries.
“She’s such a likable person that people will talk to her and she can talk to them … I think she’s done a good job with that cemetery, and that’s why it’s in such good shape,” Chapman-Wright said.
She added that McCoy has built a community around the cemetery in her tenure through education events and ceremonies such as the annual 9/11 memorial service at Spring Hill.
Last fall, the park district hosted the Secrets of Spring Hill Cemetery Tour, which focused on the history of those buried in the cemetery. An event similar to the tour had been held in the past.