CHARLESTON — Sponsored by Vision Appalachia, a “Christmas in Appalachia” benefit holiday concert will get underway at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
The concert on the center’s Little Theater stage will feature musicians Chosen Road and Johnny Staats and The Delivery Boys, along with Mark Williams and keyboardist Jacob Kluttz.
Elk Valley natives Jesse and Debbie Boggs are the founders of Vision Appalachia. Their commitment for sharing the love of God with area residents laid the foundation for their charitable organization, which has helped area residents, providing an eyeglasses distribution program, children/youth programs and construction projects for those in need, since 2014.
Vision Appalachia will direct the proceeds from the Dec. 4 concert to support Elk Valley youths with essentials this Christmas season.
“We advocate for, share with and serve ‘the least of these’ in rural Appalachia, and we aim to provide resources focusing on the spiritual, physical, educational, social and financial needs for children and communities in the Appalachia region of West Virginia,” Jesse Boggs said in a release.
“Our goal is multifaceted; we want to make Christmas special for hundreds of children in the Elk River area and be a blessing to the entire community with this concert,” Debbie Boggs added.
Media partner 96.1 KWS Radio is also supporting the concert, offering free ticket giveaways during upcoming broadcasts.
Tickets for “Christmas in Appalachia” are $17 or $22, plus any applicable fees. They are available at Ticketmaster, online at www.chaswvccc.com or by calling 304-345-7469.
To learn more about Vision Appalachia or make a tax-deductible donations to assist its charitable programs, visit www.visionappalachia.org or call 412-780-7523.
