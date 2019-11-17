201911xx-hd-elks 01.jpg

Huntington Elks Lodge #313 members recently donated a dozen air mattresses to the Rapid Rehousing program at Harmony House.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Elks Lodge No. 313 recently donated a dozen air mattresses each to the Rapid Rehousing programs of both Branches Domestic Violence Shelter and Harmony House, according to a news release.

In addition to the air mattresses, which was said to be an essential need for both agencies, they were also given bedding items such as sheet sets, pillows and blankets.

These items were purchased by funds made available through the Elks National Foundation Community Investment Programs and its Gratitude Grant to help with homelessness.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.