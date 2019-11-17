HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Elks Lodge No. 313 recently donated a dozen air mattresses each to the Rapid Rehousing programs of both Branches Domestic Violence Shelter and Harmony House, according to a news release.
In addition to the air mattresses, which was said to be an essential need for both agencies, they were also given bedding items such as sheet sets, pillows and blankets.
These items were purchased by funds made available through the Elks National Foundation Community Investment Programs and its Gratitude Grant to help with homelessness.