HUNTINGTON — Fans of the emo musical genre, with its beginnings in the metal music scene of the 1980s and 1990s leading into its adaptation by alt rock bands in the first half of the 2000s, have now given way to a generation of young adults who miss those days and that music.
The nationally touring Emo Night Tours company was created to fill that need about six years ago.
Based in California, the Emo Night Tour company is filled with former emo musicians and DJs who are brought in to spin four-plus hours of classic emo tunes while engaging the audience. At any moment, this rotating group of DJs will spin tunes by Taking Back Sunday, Panic! At the Disco, Fall Out Boy and others.
One of the Emo Night Tour members is Marcus Leonardo, who is helping bring the road show to Huntington for the first time this weekend with a performance at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Loud, 741 6th Ave. in Huntington. Tickets are $15 in advance or $18 day-of for this 18-and-older show.
“A lot of us used to play in bands that would perform at Warped Tour and OzFest on the smaller stages,” said Leonardo. “I was in the band Roses For Ophelia, and we would have the chance to hop on, like, 10 to 12 Warped Tour concerts and we’d also do smaller tours, mostly from the West Coast to Texas. That was in the mid-2000s when it seemed like you were in a new band every three months with everyone trying to make it because that was the biggest era of emo music. Then, years later, about seven years ago, when we just wanted to get together at a bar as friends and listen to this music, that is when our idea turned into what it is now.”
The group of friends decided to form a core of four DJs who would be able to turn any club into an emo jam of old, from coast to coast.
“We come out and it is four to five hours of us DJing this great music from the 1990s to even playing emo music that came out within this last year,” said Leonardo. “We put a big emphasis on the biggest bands in emo, however, because it gives the music fans a chance to be in an intimate setting and sing these songs that you grew up with without having to spend $500 to see them at an arena. Now, because of this resurgence of emo nights and a few of the bigger bands that are getting back together, I have musician friends who haven’t toured in 12 years who are getting their bands back together and are making small runs of live shows. They are real estate agents with families now, yet they want to take three weeks off to tour because people care again.”
Looking back, Leonardo feels like the top three emo bands of all time were My Chemical Romance, Paramore and Fall Out Boy. As far as his personal favorite emo bands, they include Jawbreaker, Thursday and the Get Up Kids.
“When I was growing up, I was into a lot of hardcore and metal music because my dad grew up listening to his heavy metal, like Scorpions, Black Sabbath and AC/DC, so I had to grow up and try and find even crazier metal so I could rebel,” said Leonardo. “But back when record labels still put out samplers, I got one that had the band Thursday on it doing the song ‘Understanding In A Car Crash.’ When I heard it, I was like, ‘This is still heavy and powerful, but there are also these clean vocals on it and he is singing about real stuff.’ Most hardcore and metal back then was about fantasy. I realized at a young age that I wanted to hear these bands with clean vocals and good lyrical content but were still heavy and aggressive. So, the band Thursday will always be the most important one to me, as in the band that changed my trajectory.”
More information can be found at emonighttour.com.